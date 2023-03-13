Submit a Project Advertise
Hotel A Cheda / Orma Architettura

Hotel A Cheda / Orma Architettura

Bonifacio, France
Hotel A Cheda / Orma Architettura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Giaime Meloni

Text description provided by the architects. The Hotel A Cheda finds its inspiration in the typical vernacular constructions called "Baracun" in the Bonifacio region. Thus, the project reveals like a long curved stone wall that houses the hotel suites. The materials used also go in this direction by displaying a mineral dominance, intrinsically linked to the landscapes of the region.

Hotel A Cheda / Orma Architettura - Exterior Photography, Column, Garden
© Giaime Meloni
Hotel A Cheda / Orma Architettura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Giaime Meloni

Coming from a short circuit, the project is truly focusing on promoting the local stone industry through collection work near the site. Collected and then transported, the stones made it possible to directly create the facades of the Hotel. The walls are made of bricks insulated from the inside, with lime plaster.

Hotel A Cheda / Orma Architettura - Image 8 of 10
Roof plan
Hotel A Cheda / Orma Architettura - Image 9 of 10
Floor plan

The project is organized around a central patio allowing the desert of each room while respecting privacy. Conversely, the perimeter of the shape undulates in order to offer quality private outdoor spaces for each of the rooms.

Hotel A Cheda / Orma Architettura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Giaime Meloni

Project location

Address:20169 Bonifacio, France

