World
KALA Offices / Sujets Objets

KALA Offices / Sujets Objets
KALA Offices / Sujets Objets - Interior Photography
© Sven Högger

KALA Offices / Sujets Objets - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeKALA Offices / Sujets Objets - Exterior Photography, Facade, SteelKALA Offices / Sujets Objets - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamKALA Offices / Sujets Objets - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, BeamKALA Offices / Sujets Objets - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings, Extension
Geneva, Switzerland
  • Conception / Construction : Thierry Buache
  • Conception / Construction / Details : Philippe Buchs
  • Construction / Details / Communication : Julien Donzé
  • Conception / Details : Angélique Kuenzle
  • Conception / Details / Finishes : Charline Dayer, Dafni Retzepi
  • Program / Use / Building Function : HEAD–Genève, Education, Ateliers, Studio spaces, classrooms, offices
  • City : Geneva
  • Country : Switzerland
More Specs
KALA Offices / Sujets Objets - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Charly Jolliet

Text description provided by the architects. In a context characterized by transformed or entirely replaced industrial buildings, the project preserves and extends by one floor the existing building of HEAD-Geneva (School of Arts and Design), built by architect Jean Erb in 1948 and classified as heritage of the 20th century.

KALA Offices / Sujets Objets - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Charly Jolliet
KALA Offices / Sujets Objets - Exterior Photography, Facade, Steel
© Charly Jolliet

The additional floor of 800m2 contains workshops, classrooms and offices. It adopts a simple, orthogonal and free plan, whose specificity lies in the alteration of the existing structural rhythm. In doing so, the new floor plan frees itself from corridors, and offers a generous and continuous living space.

KALA Offices / Sujets Objets - Image 16 of 19
Plan
KALA Offices / Sujets Objets - Image 17 of 19
Cross section

The extension is organized under a large metallic frame which gives rhythm to the interiors. The project is defined by a perimeter, a simple limit that draws generic, efficient and flexible spaces. The rationality of the project is altered by precise moments where a few controlled irregularities are to be found.

KALA Offices / Sujets Objets - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Charly Jolliet
KALA Offices / Sujets Objets - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Charly Jolliet
KALA Offices / Sujets Objets - Interior Photography, Windows
© Charly Jolliet

A sculptural staircase is installed in the full-height void which marks the main access to the building. The technical elements cross the space freely, sometimes imposing their proper logic to the whole. A disgorger is carefully located on the east façade. A column intended to take up the loads of the metal frame in case of fire, remains floating.

KALA Offices / Sujets Objets - Interior Photography
© Sven Högger

The additional floor has the ambition to be read both in the continuity of the existing building, and as an independent volume. A box, within which lies a series of exceptions, specificities, fireworks.

KALA Offices / Sujets Objets - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass
© Charly Jolliet

Project location

Address:Geneva, Switzerland

Sujets Objets
GlassSteel

Office buildings, Extension, Switzerland

