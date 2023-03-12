Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
N3315 Commercial Facilities / Joh Sungwook Architects

N3315 Commercial Facilities / Joh Sungwook Architects
N3315 Commercial Facilities / Joh Sungwook Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kim Yong Kwan, Sungwook Joh

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Commercial Architecture
Gangnam-gu, South Korea
  • Project Designers : Sungwook Joh, Wanggeon Kim, Yeonjae Jang
  • Assistant Designer : Eunyoung Oh
  • Mechanical & Electrical Engineering : Suyang Engineering
  • Civil Engineering : CETS ENG
  • City : Gangnam-gu
  • Country : South Korea
N3315 Commercial Facilities / Joh Sungwook Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Kim Yong Kwan, Sungwook Joh

Text description provided by the architects. The image of the buildings in Gangnam, Seoul is tall and have huge blocks facing the boulevard. On the other hand, if you take a step inside from the main street, you can face human-scale buildings in the dense urban structure adjacent to the backside road. The purpose of this project is to provide a building where occupants can keep a balance between work and rest.

N3315 Commercial Facilities / Joh Sungwook Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kim Yong Kwan, Sungwook Joh
N3315 Commercial Facilities / Joh Sungwook Architects - Image 19 of 33
Plan - 1st Floor
N3315 Commercial Facilities / Joh Sungwook Architects - Interior Photography
© Kim Yong Kwan, Sungwook Joh
N3315 Commercial Facilities / Joh Sungwook Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Column, Windows
© Kim Yong Kwan, Sungwook Joh

Starting from a cube with maximum volume in the given site, the building is constructed by disassembling the mass into the pieces and stacking them up continuously. The fragmented pieces are staggered layer by layer, but the direction of the external space is formed differently for each layer. Therefore, the terrace is spontaneously created with different widths, lengths, and directions. The exterior space expands the interior space to the outside and provides abundant space in the limited working space.

N3315 Commercial Facilities / Joh Sungwook Architects - Windows
© Kim Yong Kwan, Sungwook Joh
N3315 Commercial Facilities / Joh Sungwook Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Kim Yong Kwan, Sungwook Joh

The site adjacent to the steep road creates a level difference of one-floor height between the north and east road. Located in the intersection of the road, the first basement floor resembles to be the ground floor. Natural light penetrates deep into the second basement floor through a sunken garden located in the corner. Located in a mixed-use neighborhood, windows are placed in a direction of keeping privacy and the brick pattern of the facade is designed to block the views of the housing areas.

N3315 Commercial Facilities / Joh Sungwook Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Kim Yong Kwan, Sungwook Joh
N3315 Commercial Facilities / Joh Sungwook Architects - Image 27 of 33
West Elevation

Architecture always transforms accordingly to the values pursued by society. Unlike the era when only economy and efficiency were important, the present-day requires pleasant working conditions and comfort as much as the living environment. As the architecture settles down in the site, the image it creates is very crucial.  'N3315' will become a space where these various social needs are fulfilled. 

N3315 Commercial Facilities / Joh Sungwook Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Kim Yong Kwan, Sungwook Joh

Project location

Address:Dosan-daero 28-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea

