Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Costa Rica
  5. Arena House / Álvarez Arquitectos

Arena House / Álvarez Arquitectos

Save
Arena House / Álvarez Arquitectos

Arena House / Álvarez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, BeamArena House / Álvarez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, BeamArena House / Álvarez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, BeamArena House / Álvarez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Countertop, BeamArena House / Álvarez Arquitectos - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Santa Teresa Beach, Costa Rica
  • Architects: Álvarez Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  208
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Tony Aragón
  • Lead Architect : José Manuel Álvarez Cruz
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Arena House / Álvarez Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Tony Aragón
Save this picture!
Arena House / Álvarez Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tony Aragón

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the sand facing the sea on the beach of Santa Teresa Costa Rica, surrounded by tropical vegetation between palm trees and local trees that give it the necessary shade to become a cozy and cool space for the temperatures of the place.

Save this picture!
Arena House / Álvarez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
© Tony Aragón
Save this picture!
Arena House / Álvarez Arquitectos - Image 24 of 25
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Arena House / Álvarez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Tony Aragón

The project is a two-story beach house with a marked emphasis on outdoor living, a double-height social area, the kitchen that connects directly to this area, and a deck, and pool with ocean views, thus combining the complete experience of the house.  The bedrooms on the second level seek to connect with the surrounding nature and the bedroom on the first level has a bathroom with an internal garden.

Save this picture!
Arena House / Álvarez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Beam
© Tony Aragón

The white wood and the palm tree combine the tropical character of the project on the main façade, enhancing the ideal aesthetic characteristics to represent the good taste and the use of some of the best elements of tropical architecture. In addition to continuing to use the details in wood and cane brava as small accents of the language of the house.

Save this picture!
Arena House / Álvarez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Wood, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Tony Aragón

The tropical climate of the area given the magnificent geographical location of Costa Rica forces to solve the project in a mixed way between the traditional and the contemporary, originating sustainable solutions over time and construction, with wood as a structural element in a building facing the mar becomes more durable and easier to maintain than other materials such as steel, windows in PVC systems fulfill the same function. The inclination of the roof favors the correct drainage of rain, taking advantage of this opportunity to give a palmed finish that further reflects the use of tropical aesthetics in architecture.

Save this picture!
Arena House / Álvarez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Countertop, Beam
© Tony Aragón

The openings to the outside take advantage of the ventilation coming from the ocean, especially in the afternoons. By conserving the vegetation that exists in the perimeter of the house, the aim is to reduce the speed of the wind, avoiding gusts that could interfere with the daily use of the house.

Save this picture!
Arena House / Álvarez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Tony Aragón

The distribution hierarchizes the experience abroad, passing through various layers that lead from the most private to the most public, thus integrating the most public context of the place, the beach, without compromising the privacy of its occupants.

Save this picture!
Arena House / Álvarez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Beam
© Tony Aragón
Save this picture!
Arena House / Álvarez Arquitectos - Image 23 of 25
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Arena House / Álvarez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Tony Aragón

This project takes elements of good taste, tropical architecture, the right materials, the user experience, the environment, and the vegetation, combining them in such a way that a memorable and premium-class beach experience is generated for the user.

Save this picture!
Arena House / Álvarez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Beam
© Tony Aragón
Save this picture!
Arena House / Álvarez Arquitectos - Image 25 of 25
Axonometric
Save this picture!
Arena House / Álvarez Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Patio, Courtyard
© Tony Aragón

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Álvarez Arquitectos
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCosta Rica

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCosta Rica
Cite: "Arena House / Álvarez Arquitectos" [Casa Arena / Álvarez Arquitectos] 12 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997740/arena-house-alvarez-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags