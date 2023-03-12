Arena House / Álvarez Arquitectos

+ 20

City : Santa Teresa Beach

Country : Costa Rica

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the sand facing the sea on the beach of Santa Teresa Costa Rica, surrounded by tropical vegetation between palm trees and local trees that give it the necessary shade to become a cozy and cool space for the temperatures of the place.

The project is a two-story beach house with a marked emphasis on outdoor living, a double-height social area, the kitchen that connects directly to this area, and a deck, and pool with ocean views, thus combining the complete experience of the house. The bedrooms on the second level seek to connect with the surrounding nature and the bedroom on the first level has a bathroom with an internal garden.

The white wood and the palm tree combine the tropical character of the project on the main façade, enhancing the ideal aesthetic characteristics to represent the good taste and the use of some of the best elements of tropical architecture. In addition to continuing to use the details in wood and cane brava as small accents of the language of the house.

The tropical climate of the area given the magnificent geographical location of Costa Rica forces to solve the project in a mixed way between the traditional and the contemporary, originating sustainable solutions over time and construction, with wood as a structural element in a building facing the mar becomes more durable and easier to maintain than other materials such as steel, windows in PVC systems fulfill the same function. The inclination of the roof favors the correct drainage of rain, taking advantage of this opportunity to give a palmed finish that further reflects the use of tropical aesthetics in architecture.

The openings to the outside take advantage of the ventilation coming from the ocean, especially in the afternoons. By conserving the vegetation that exists in the perimeter of the house, the aim is to reduce the speed of the wind, avoiding gusts that could interfere with the daily use of the house.

The distribution hierarchizes the experience abroad, passing through various layers that lead from the most private to the most public, thus integrating the most public context of the place, the beach, without compromising the privacy of its occupants.

This project takes elements of good taste, tropical architecture, the right materials, the user experience, the environment, and the vegetation, combining them in such a way that a memorable and premium-class beach experience is generated for the user.