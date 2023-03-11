Submit a Project Advertise
Idilana Artisan Workshop / Semper Vera

  Architects: Semper Vera
  Area: 150
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Ymagoo project
  Lead Architects: Duc Truong, Elias Vogel
More SpecsLess Specs
Idilana Artisan Workshop / Semper Vera - Exterior Photography
© Ymagoo project

Text description provided by the architects. At the start of the project stands a Franco-Malgasy association seeking to help and develop opportunities for villages in Madagascar. The building is intended to become the central place for Idilana and its villagers. Fostering an artisan and sewing workshop as well as a community center, the construction provides a multipurpose space for the village.

Idilana Artisan Workshop / Semper Vera - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ymagoo project
Idilana Artisan Workshop / Semper Vera - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ymagoo project
Idilana Artisan Workshop / Semper Vera - Exterior Photography
© Ymagoo project

The edifice seeks to blend in the existing urban fabric by using traditional methods to coat its facade. The typical red earth found on site is mixed with cement to create the particular color that can be found on the surrounding houses.

Idilana Artisan Workshop / Semper Vera - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Ymagoo project
Idilana Artisan Workshop / Semper Vera - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Ymagoo project

The rhythm of the building alternates between large wooden doors that allow the building to fully open and the massive earth blocks that seem to be dug out directly from the ground. This feature ensures heat comfort throughout the hot season while allowing good ventilation. The repetitive nature of the plan allows it to adapt to the various uses and make it an evolutive building.

Idilana Artisan Workshop / Semper Vera - Image 16 of 18
Floor Plan
Idilana Artisan Workshop / Semper Vera - Image 17 of 18
Facade

On the inside, the walls are painted white to contrast with the powerful red of the facade. The roof is left uncovered revealing its metallic nature thus creating interesting light plays when the sun comes through the openings.

Idilana Artisan Workshop / Semper Vera - Interior Photography, Door, Beam
© Ymagoo project

The flexible nature of the plan makes the building a perfect modular place where the villagers can gather, work, and feast together.

Top #Tags