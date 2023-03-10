PODO Museum Lounge / maumstudio

+ 19

Museum • Seogwipo-si, South Korea Architects: maumstudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 148 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Ju Yeon Lee

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Toli , samhwa

Text description provided by the architects. The PODO Lounge is an open space designed to share the value pursued by the PODO Museum with everyone. Related books are provided to help understand the exhibition, and various programs will also be operated as a space for visitors to read, relax, and experience culture.

The start of the idea of the PODO Lounge Jun Itami, the architect who designed the PODO Hotel. He designed the PODO Hotel by projecting the traditional beauty of Jeju houses. I designed the furniture of the PODO Lounge with motifs.

In Jeju, which is windy, the roof was firmly fixed with a rope called a "house line" to prevent the roof from blowing in the wind. We tried to capture the simple and neat beauty of the roof covered with a grid in the furniture of the PODO Lounge.

A space with stability and tranquility was planned by applying the color of Jungchae Island, which is reminiscent of Jeju's reeds, in the form of a soft angle without a square place. It is an acrylic band that surrounds the entire furniture, and it makes use of the identity of the Jeju roof, creating a modern aesthetic.