World
  Curated by Hana Abdel
Museum
Seogwipo-si, South Korea
  Architects: maumstudio
  Area: 148
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Ju Yeon Lee
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Toli, samhwa
More SpecsLess Specs
PODO Museum Lounge / maumstudio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Ju Yeon Lee

Text description provided by the architects. The PODO Lounge is an open space designed to share the value pursued by the PODO Museum with everyone. Related books are provided to help understand the exhibition, and various programs will also be operated as a space for visitors to read, relax, and experience culture.

PODO Museum Lounge / maumstudio - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Ju Yeon Lee

The start of the idea of the PODO Lounge Jun Itami, the architect who designed the PODO Hotel. He designed the PODO Hotel by projecting the traditional beauty of Jeju houses. I designed the furniture of the PODO Lounge with motifs.

PODO Museum Lounge / maumstudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table
© Ju Yeon Lee
PODO Museum Lounge / maumstudio - Interior Photography
© Ju Yeon Lee
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
PODO Museum Lounge / maumstudio - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair
© Ju Yeon Lee

In Jeju, which is windy, the roof was firmly fixed with a rope called a "house line" to prevent the roof from blowing in the wind. We tried to capture the simple and neat beauty of the roof covered with a grid in the furniture of the PODO Lounge.

PODO Museum Lounge / maumstudio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Ju Yeon Lee
PODO Museum Lounge / maumstudio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Ju Yeon Lee
Concept Drawing
Concept Drawing
PODO Museum Lounge / maumstudio - Interior Photography
© Ju Yeon Lee

A space with stability and tranquility was planned by applying the color of Jungchae Island, which is reminiscent of Jeju's reeds, in the form of a soft angle without a square place.  It is an acrylic band that surrounds the entire furniture, and it makes use of the identity of the Jeju roof, creating a modern aesthetic.

PODO Museum Lounge / maumstudio - Interior Photography
© Ju Yeon Lee

Address: Sallongnam-ro, Andeok-myeon, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do, South Korea

