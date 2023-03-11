Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. SoHo Small House / Maguire + Devine Architects

SoHo Small House / Maguire + Devine Architects

Save
SoHo Small House / Maguire + Devine Architects

SoHo Small House / Maguire + Devine Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSoHo Small House / Maguire + Devine Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Beam, SinkSoHo Small House / Maguire + Devine Architects - Exterior Photography, Table, Windows, Facade, GardenSoHo Small House / Maguire + Devine Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, WindowsSoHo Small House / Maguire + Devine Architects - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
South Hobart, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
SoHo Small House / Maguire + Devine Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Deck
© Adam Gibson

Text description provided by the architects. Created as a Tasmanian base for interstate grandparents, the SoHo Small House is a 45m2 ancillary dwelling.  It is tucked at the base of an existing north-facing sloped garden. This garden flows seamlessly onto the roof and is planted with native grasses and shrubs improving the biodiversity of the site while concealing the dwelling from the houses above. 

Save this picture!
SoHo Small House / Maguire + Devine Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Beam, Sink
© Adam Gibson
Save this picture!
SoHo Small House / Maguire + Devine Architects - Image 19 of 21
Plan
Save this picture!
SoHo Small House / Maguire + Devine Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Windows
© Adam Gibson
Save this picture!
SoHo Small House / Maguire + Devine Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Adam Gibson

With a northerly aspect, the SoHo Small House opens to a suburban back laneway that affords it independent access through garden beds and a private courtyard with an outdoor bath. This location invites residents to engage with life on the laneway, helping to strengthen a sense of community within the neighborhood. 

Save this picture!
SoHo Small House / Maguire + Devine Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Windows
© Adam Gibson
Save this picture!
SoHo Small House / Maguire + Devine Architects - Image 21 of 21
Section A

The flexible floor plan provides a northerly aspect to the main bedroom and living area that can be adapted to accommodate a second private sleeping space. The warm wood tones enhance the subterranean atmosphere and the highly insulating earth roof and solar access make for a comfortable, energy-efficient home.

Save this picture!
SoHo Small House / Maguire + Devine Architects - Exterior Photography, Table, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Adam Gibson

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Maguire + Devine Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "SoHo Small House / Maguire + Devine Architects" 11 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997678/soho-small-house-maguire-plus-devine-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags