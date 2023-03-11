SoHo Small House / Maguire + Devine Architects

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. Created as a Tasmanian base for interstate grandparents, the SoHo Small House is a 45m2 ancillary dwelling. It is tucked at the base of an existing north-facing sloped garden. This garden flows seamlessly onto the roof and is planted with native grasses and shrubs improving the biodiversity of the site while concealing the dwelling from the houses above.

With a northerly aspect, the SoHo Small House opens to a suburban back laneway that affords it independent access through garden beds and a private courtyard with an outdoor bath. This location invites residents to engage with life on the laneway, helping to strengthen a sense of community within the neighborhood.

The flexible floor plan provides a northerly aspect to the main bedroom and living area that can be adapted to accommodate a second private sleeping space. The warm wood tones enhance the subterranean atmosphere and the highly insulating earth roof and solar access make for a comfortable, energy-efficient home.