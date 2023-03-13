CCCC International Center / Cendes Design

+ 28

Design Team : Xuejun Wen, Aaron Lin, Zhenghai Xu, Zhongwei Chen, Renxu Huang

Structural Engineer : Panyu Zhao, Sha Zhang, Bin Liu, Anping Tao, Fenglian Chen

Construction : CCCC Fourth Harbor Engineering Co., Ltd.

Collaborator : CCCC-FHDI Engineering Co., Ltd.

Client : CCCC Tianfu Chengdu Industrial Co., Ltd

City : Cheng Du

Country : China

Text description provided by the architects. Unlike other shocking designs of landmarks, Cendes empowered the CCCC international center with strength and dignity, redefining the meaning of landmark architecture.

It consists of a 220m tall, top-grade Class-A office building, a boutique hotel with 144 rooms, and four affiliated commercial, and business buildings. The project lies in Chengdu’s Qinhuang Temple Central Business District and neighbors Tianfu Park. Enjoying an incomparable natural environment, a central location, and convenient transportation, the CCCC International Center is fully equipped as a potential city landmark.

Intimacy with Natural Scenery - The landscape of Tianfu Park gifted the building with superior natural scenery. The building blocks are arranged symmetrically, where the rectangular office building faces directly the park. More than 80 percent of the properties enjoy a park view, combined with the sky bridge designed for citizen sightseeing, fully utilizing the natural landscape.

Unique Architectural Form - The building's top sightseeing bridge marks the climax of its architectural design. Its gate frame structure represents a grand entrance to Tianfu District and CCCC, symbolizing the corporate’s international vision: leading and connecting the enterprise to the world. Our architects abstract their interpretation of the client’s unique enterprise culture into substantial architectural forms. Cendes’ design team believes city landmarks do not necessarily need to pose peculiar architectural forms; Cendes believes landmark architecture needs to deliver memorable features.

Consistent BIM Design Process - Advanced architectural technology was used throughout the project. The Building Information Modeling (BIM) team at Cendes provides an integrated design that incorporates the blueprint, model, and quantitative calculations, winning accolades from clients and major prizes in the industry including the 2020-2021 National Quality Engineering Award and a LEED Gold Precertification

A city landmark is characteristic of its time, reflecting its city image and preserving the memories of its people – it remains alive and spiritual. Cendes Design is proud to present an appropriate interpretation of the CCCC International Center as the city’s new landmark.