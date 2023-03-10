Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Vineyard Road Residence / Nick Noyes Architecture

Vineyard Road Residence / Nick Noyes Architecture

Vineyard Road Residence / Nick Noyes Architecture - Exterior PhotographyVineyard Road Residence / Nick Noyes Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeVineyard Road Residence / Nick Noyes Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Beam, ChairVineyard Road Residence / Nick Noyes Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, WindowsVineyard Road Residence / Nick Noyes Architecture - More Images

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential Architecture
United States
  • Architects: Nick Noyes Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  3490 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Cesar Rubio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Crittall Windows, James Hardie, Kolbe & Kolbe Milwork, Milgard
  • Principal Architect : Nick Noyes
  • Senior Associate : Michael Perkins
  • Contractor : Tim Agapoff Construction, Tim Agapoff -Tim Agapoff Construction
  • Structural : Duncan Engineering Inc, Dave Duncan - Duncan Engineering Inc
  • Program / Use / Building Function : Single Family Residence
  • Country : United States
Save this picture!
Vineyard Road Residence / Nick Noyes Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Rubio

Text description provided by the architects. To engage the sloping topography and to create a sense of “place”, this 3,400sf residence was pulled apart into two wings that create a central garden space that orients one to the entry of the main house. The village-like feel of the composition establishes a sense of place on the relatively featureless site.

Save this picture!
Vineyard Road Residence / Nick Noyes Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Cesar Rubio
Save this picture!
Vineyard Road Residence / Nick Noyes Architecture - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Cesar Rubio

Simple iconic metal-roofed elements clad in fire-proof siding are elevated at the entry by a stained cedar feature - adding to the animated nature of the composition is the primary North view elevation clad in a steel sunshade and steel window wall. Steel and wood trellises and arcades help to shelter the house from the hot summer sun and are designed to allow the low winter sun to penetrate deep into the living spaces.

Save this picture!
Vineyard Road Residence / Nick Noyes Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Cesar Rubio

Main living spaces were minimally rendered with exposed ceiling structure, steel tie rods, gypsum board walls, custom wood cabinetry, and wood and concrete floors. Alluding to the project’s modernist leanings, the free-plan nature of the main living space contrasted spatially by the more cellular makeup of the family living areas.

Save this picture!
Vineyard Road Residence / Nick Noyes Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Cesar Rubio
Save this picture!
Vineyard Road Residence / Nick Noyes Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair, Beam
© Cesar Rubio
Save this picture!
Vineyard Road Residence / Nick Noyes Architecture - Image 19 of 20
Plan

The clients requested a residence that was environmentally responsible, maintenance-friendly, and fire-resistant. To that end - passive solar strategies, sustainably harvested wood, composite siding, metal roofing, steel, clad wood windows and doors, and board-formed concrete are all integral to the project.

Save this picture!
Vineyard Road Residence / Nick Noyes Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows
© Cesar Rubio

Exacting craft and a quiet sense of material richness are evident throughout the interior of the project and the restrained exterior palette of materials provided a sense of stasis for the project. 

Save this picture!
Vineyard Road Residence / Nick Noyes Architecture - Exterior Photography, Table, Garden
© Cesar Rubio

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Napa County, California, United States

Nick Noyes Architecture
Wood

