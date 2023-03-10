Vineyard Road Residence / Nick Noyes Architecture

+ 15

Residential Architecture • United States Architects: Nick Noyes Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 3490 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2018

Photographs Photographs : Cesar Rubio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Crittall Windows , James Hardie , Kolbe & Kolbe Milwork , Milgard

Principal Architect : Nick Noyes

Senior Associate : Michael Perkins

Contractor : Tim Agapoff Construction, Tim Agapoff -Tim Agapoff Construction

Structural : Duncan Engineering Inc, Dave Duncan - Duncan Engineering Inc

Program / Use / Building Function : Single Family Residence

Country : United States

Text description provided by the architects. To engage the sloping topography and to create a sense of “place”, this 3,400sf residence was pulled apart into two wings that create a central garden space that orients one to the entry of the main house. The village-like feel of the composition establishes a sense of place on the relatively featureless site.

Simple iconic metal-roofed elements clad in fire-proof siding are elevated at the entry by a stained cedar feature - adding to the animated nature of the composition is the primary North view elevation clad in a steel sunshade and steel window wall. Steel and wood trellises and arcades help to shelter the house from the hot summer sun and are designed to allow the low winter sun to penetrate deep into the living spaces.

Main living spaces were minimally rendered with exposed ceiling structure, steel tie rods, gypsum board walls, custom wood cabinetry, and wood and concrete floors. Alluding to the project’s modernist leanings, the free-plan nature of the main living space contrasted spatially by the more cellular makeup of the family living areas.

The clients requested a residence that was environmentally responsible, maintenance-friendly, and fire-resistant. To that end - passive solar strategies, sustainably harvested wood, composite siding, metal roofing, steel, clad wood windows and doors, and board-formed concrete are all integral to the project.

Exacting craft and a quiet sense of material richness are evident throughout the interior of the project and the restrained exterior palette of materials provided a sense of stasis for the project.