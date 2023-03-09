Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Architects: F2A+Partners
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  10217 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :City Syntax
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Mitsubishi Thailand, Porcelanosa Grupo, Shanghai Yaohua Pilkington, Supercrete, Turkish Marble Company
  • Lead Architects : Faisal Ahmed
  • Working Drawing : Ahsan Habib
  • Finishing Detail Drawing : Zubayer Ahmad Khan, Shah Noman Ansary
  • Program / Use / Building Function : Residential
  • City : Dhaka
  • Country : Bangladesh
Kakoli Manor Residence / F2A+Partners - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
Text description provided by the architects. Located at a corner plot in Bashundhara Residential Area, the “Kakoli Manor” was designed with the idea of implementing contemporary building techniques & features. With roads on two sides, the site creates an interesting opportunity to flip a typical suburban house condition. The consequences evolved an overall feeling of clarity and composure – a home that enhances the life of the growing family who resides within its walls. The house came up with an introverted form with a solid mass of concrete that stands still and bold from the outside. The vigorous play of light and volume is introduced only when one enters and walks through different spaces inside.

Kakoli Manor Residence / F2A+Partners - Interior Photography
Kakoli Manor Residence / F2A+Partners - Image 19 of 30
Plan - Ground floor
Kakoli Manor Residence / F2A+Partners - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
On the ground floor, there is parking for vehicles, a formal living area, dining, a pantry, and a patio area with a swimming pool. The first floor includes a family dining and a coffee bar area, two separate kitchens, a TV room, and a sufficiently big walk-in closet room essentially designed for the lady of the house this floor is where the residents spend most of their time. The second floor is a private zone consisting of two bedrooms for the children and one bedroom for the parents, each opening to a terrace. The third floor is dominated by open spaces; contains a gym, an indoor lounge, and elegantly furnished outdoor seating areas. The landscaping in the terraces and external areas is of predominantly tropical, low-maintenance species, creating a lush tropical feel inside the spaces.

Kakoli Manor Residence / F2A+Partners - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
Kakoli Manor Residence / F2A+Partners - Image 23 of 30
Section A-A
Kakoli Manor Residence / F2A+Partners - Interior Photography, Bathroom
As mentioned earlier, the three-storied residential building is entirely built with fair-face concrete and used in its natural state giving a timeless impact. Interestingly, stretching one part of the interior wall is engraved in a graphical motif that brings out the details and beauty of the concrete. Having a series of connected intimate spaces, continuous visual links through double-height spaces, passages, and multiple terraces, the outcome is an all-season escape space in the city with its qualified, airy, bright ambiance.

Kakoli Manor Residence / F2A+Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
