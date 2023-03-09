Submit a Project Advertise
Residential House in Klaipėda / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Lithuania
  • Project Managers : L. Ruseckas
  • Structural Engineer : M. Kasiulevičius, A. Seilius
  • Country : Lithuania
Residential House in Klaipėda / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Leonas Garbačauskas

Text description provided by the architects. The house is built in Klaipėda by the Baltic Sea. The architectural idea of the house was inspired by the area itself, which is a former dune, currently overgrown with a forest, which base is pines.

Residential House in Klaipėda / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Leonas Garbačauskas
Residential House in Klaipėda / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Leonas Garbačauskas

Therefore, the aim was to create a facade that is somewhat close to pine bark, so that the walls and roof of the building like scales resemble the bark of a pine.

Residential House in Klaipėda / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Exterior Photography
© Leonas Garbačauskas

The shape of the house is a distant hint reminiscent of gabled fishermen's homes, which in the old days were decorated with details of carved horses.

Residential House in Klaipėda / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Image 19 of 29
Ground Floor Plan
Residential House in Klaipėda / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Image 18 of 29
Underground Floor Plan

Therefore, when replicating the fisherman's house, instead of those horses, a huge steel downspout protrudes into the facade, which is interpreted as a modern detail of nowadays, conveying the mood and allusion to seagull wings.

Residential House in Klaipėda / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Exterior Photography
© Leonas Garbačauskas

Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners
Brick

