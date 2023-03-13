House with Atelier / Monmar ateliér

+ 32

Houses • Trenčín, Slovakia Architects: Monmar ateliér

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 220 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Matej Hakár

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Laufen Dorsis , Jánošík Okna-Dvere s.r.o , KJG , Kludi , Schiedel Manufacturers :

Lead Architects : Monika Ivanková, Marek Ivanko, Lukáš Bosák

City : Trenčín

Country : Slovakia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project of young authors Monika and Marek Ivanko from the Monmar atelier tries to find an answer to the question of how to combine the life of a young family and work. Therefore, they designed a house that, in addition to the primary living area, also creates space for their atelier. The realization also serves as a "showroom" of their work. "We are not afraid to bring the client to our home and show him how the house could look and have a function" the authors add. A simple rectangular house with a gable roof, respecting the local character of the landscape and buildings, is located at the end of a cul-de-sac, surrounded by fields and meadows. Due to its direct contact with the surrounding greenery, it looks as if it has grown naturally from it.

The starting point for the form of the proposal was mainly layout and aesthetic requirements based on the idea of a traditional way of living in a family house. The result of the activity is a rational family house that reflects the character of the building and respects the local architecture. The basic mass with a gable roof is complemented by free-standing storage spaces and garage parking, connected to the entrance by roofing over. The exterior of the house is mainly characterized by large areas of the ventilated facade with larch wood cladding.

The authors decided to use wood without surface treatment mainly because of its natural aging, which will contribute to the fusion of the building with its surroundings. The material composition is completed by traditional white plaster and roofing made of gray corrugated metal. The interior is characterized by a combination of wood, white plaster, and natural materials. The composition is complemented by black accents of details.

Disposition. The house is entered from the covered leeward side along the southeast facade. The vestibule gives access to the technological block and leads to the main corridor on the ground floor. Directly opposite the entrance area, there is an atelier, a separate toilet, and next to it a bathroom for children. The architects located the bedroom with its own bathroom and wardrobe in the northeastern part of the floor plan. The day zone of the house is open space over two floors up to the truss of the gable roof with a visible construction.

Opening in almost the entire width of the gable wall, connects the living room, dining room, and kitchen with a large covered terrace. The spaces on the ground floor and first floor are connected by an open gallery. A single-arm staircase leads to the attic accessible from the children's room, the ceiling of which is open and filled with a walking net. It expands the living area while maintaining the connection between the zones of the children's room. On the first floor, there is a gallery and a separate room - a sleeping area for children.