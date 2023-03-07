Submit a Project Advertise
Great Colombian Park / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje

Great Colombian Park / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje

Great Colombian Park / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Public Space, Park
Villa Del Rosario, Colombia
  Collaborators : Camilo Restrepo, Manuela Castillo, Luisa Fernanda Amaya, Juan Camilo Arboleda, Sebastián Muñoz, Mauricio Carvajal, Carlos Palacio, Daniela Valdez, Ivanovha Benedetto, Juan Pablo Giraldo, Manuela Castillo, Diana Valencia, Jaime Ng, Juan Camilo Arango, Cristian Camilo Ríos, Alejandro Pérez, Melisa Arango, Sara Chinchilla, Milena Jaramillo, DG. Adriana García
  Developer : Ministerio de cultura
  City : Villa Del Rosario
  Country : Colombia
© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal

Text description provided by the architects. The Gran Colombiano Park is a place with a heritage declaration, made up of four real estates of cultural interest of national order (BIC), the highest degree of conservation established by the Ministry of Culture. It is located less than two kilometers from the Colombian-Venezuelan border, a place of social, political, and environmental tensions that requires reconciliation actions.

© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal
General Floor Plan
General Floor Plan
© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal

It commemorates the signing of the 1821 constitution, which gave life to the union of American countries known as Gran Colombia and the birthplace of General Santander, hero of independence, one of the eal estates of cultural interest of national order within the park, which functions as a museum house bearing his name.

© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal

In order to reconnect the heritage and the site, a longitudinal structure and a series of transversal structures are proposed. These two structures organize the uses of the park, and its composition and recognize forms of connection at different scales.

Scheme - Structural Layers
Scheme - Structural Layers

The design of the project was arranged through a public competition in 2012, and has been executed in different phases during the last ten years. It seeks to understand heritage from a broad perspective, which considers the built and the natural as part of a binomial and interprets sustainable construction policies focusing on the preservation of heritage values from the point of view of three different actions:

© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal
Implementation Strategy 01
Implementation Strategy 01
Implementation Strategy 02
Implementation Strategy 02
© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal

  1. Promoting accessibility to heritage: The proposed interventions seek to physically recover the sites after their restoration while seeking to resignify them through a reorganization of the park routes and by combining pedestrian itineraries. Small low-impact infrastructures of a mimetic nature use different strategies to respectfully articulate the whole while encouraging appropriation and promoting new uses for a space that had become an unsafe place of social segregation.
  2.  Reconnecting natural and urban systems: Pre-existing environmental values are recognized in the park. An old ditch in a state of desiccation due to mismanagement of neighboring urbanization, the park's wooded area with more than 80 centenary royal palms are restored. A connection with the urban area of the municipality is prioritized, starting from recognizing the urban fabric, incorporating transversal crossings to the park with safe passages on the roads, and mitigating the problem of pedestrian accidents on two high-flow roads that surround the complex.
  3. Working with the community: The project has been carried out at different stages for ten years, the last stage being the most important in size and scope. This has allowed a rapprochement with neighboring communities and has allowed the development of consultation processes that have led to modifications to the originally presented project.

© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal

The preservation of vernacular construction traditions, the use of local materials, educational initiatives and consultation processes, have allowed an early involvement of the communities of the sector.

© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal

Diverse social groups that inhabit the perimeter of the park begin their approach to this new scenario of urban life, giving their own meaning to the care and rehabilitation of tangible and intangible heritage.

© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal

Project location

Address:Villa Del Rosario, Norte de Santander, Colombia

DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje
