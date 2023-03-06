Submit a Project Advertise
World
Family House Polánka / CL3 studio

Family House Polánka / CL3 studio

Family House Polánka / CL3 studio - Exterior Photography, WindowsFamily House Polánka / CL3 studio - Exterior Photography, GardenFamily House Polánka / CL3 studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Countertop, Beam, WindowsFamily House Polánka / CL3 studio - Interior PhotographyFamily House Polánka / CL3 studio - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Moravský Krumlov, Czech Republic
  • Architects: CL3 studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  295
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Tomáš Slavík
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Ruukki, Sika, Sto, Heimlich joinery, JÁNOŠÍK OKNA-DVEŘE, KM Beta, Steico, Velux
  • Lead Architects : Radek Pasterný
  • Lighting : ATEH lighting
  • Landscape Architect : Stanislav Schwarz
  • Statics : Petr Ducháč
  • City : Moravský Krumlov
  • Country : Czech Republic
Family House Polánka / CL3 studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tomáš Slavík

Text description provided by the architects. For the construction, we chose a strict, respectful archetype shape of the house that was already there before our intervention. However, the expression of the house takes on radical and strict shapes in our design. The choice of materials and colors is provocatively solved in a contrasting design.

Family House Polánka / CL3 studio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Facade, Patio, Beam
© Tomáš Slavík
Family House Polánka / CL3 studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Tomáš Slavík
Family House Polánka / CL3 studio - Image 26 of 31
Plan - Ground floor

On the facade, there is black plaster, and on the roof, there is black corrugated roofing. Recesses from the main volume are solved in wooden paneling precisely because they are located on the border of the exterior and interior. The color black was not chosen randomly. The symbolism of the "hole" is hidden in it. The new building fills the hole left by the original house, which has not been inhabited for several years. While the house looks closed off to the street, it opens up fully to the garden through a large glass area.

Family House Polánka / CL3 studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Brick
© Tomáš Slavík
Family House Polánka / CL3 studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Tomáš Slavík

The color and material of the interior are based on the material texture and the exposure of the basic structure of the building. The entire space is dominated by cement screed floors, exposed concrete on the ceiling, and white painting on the walls. The work with built-in furniture also follows this color, where the white color is again predominant, complemented by distinctive solid oak elements. In terms of layout, the building again responds to the traditional principles of local development. Operationally, it is divided into two basic units – a drive-through garage with an attic and a part intended for living.

Family House Polánka / CL3 studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Tomáš Slavík
Family House Polánka / CL3 studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Countertop, Beam, Windows
© Tomáš Slavík
Family House Polánka / CL3 studio - Interior Photography
© Tomáš Slavík

The house is based on concrete foundations and a slab, walled with sand-lime bricks, and the ceiling structure is made of reinforced concrete. The roof is solved using wooden "I" trusses. The outer shell and roof of the house are sufficiently insulated so that, together with the technical solution of the health and technical installations, they energetically meet the requirements for a passive house. The house is heated using a heat pump of the earth-water system, which can not only heat in winter but passively cools the house in summer. Furthermore, controlled air recuperation works in the building.

Family House Polánka / CL3 studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Tomáš Slavík

Project gallery

About this office
CL3 studio
Office

Cite: "Family House Polánka / CL3 studio" 06 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997431/family-house-polanka-cl3> ISSN 0719-8884

