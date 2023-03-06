Submit a Project Advertise
World
  5. SOM Store / D415

SOM Store / D415 - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Store
Bratislava, Slovakia
  • Architects: D415
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  209
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs :D415
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Master builders solutions, Rigips Saint-Gobain
  • Author : Peter Gonda
  • Project Team : Zoran Samol, Lubomir Soska
  • Carpentry : Kitchentrade
  • Lighting : Svetelne stropy
  • Graphic Design : khn
  • City : Bratislava
  • Country : Slovakia
SOM Store / D415 - Interior Photography
© D415

Text description provided by the architects. SOM STORE X D415. X is a supporting idea element in the interior design X in connection with fashion stands for & Concept Store X Local Fashion. SOM STORE is a Concept Store, which covers the Slovak & Czech fashion designer selection.

SOM Store / D415 - Interior Photography
© D415

Introvert X Extrovert. SOM STORE is a multi-brand store that covers various brands and designers. The architectural solution is designed so that each fashion designer has its own equivalent separate space. In the store, we work with the Introvert X Extrovert theme by turning the walls, which gradually reveal individual designer collections as you walk through the space.

SOM Store / D415 - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© D415

The space from the entrance has an introverted character, revealing the displayed content only partially, but gradually as we enter the space, the designer's collections are revealed and we move to the extroverted position of the store. Textile Structure X Space Grid. Flat textiles and their cross structure are the basic supporting elements of fashion designers for the spatial construction of clothing. The flat grid that was based on the letter "X" is a kind of "flat textile"  of the architect and creates a basis for the spatial division of the interior.

SOM Store / D415 - Interior Photography, Beam
© D415
SOM Store / D415 - Interior Photography
© D415

Fashion Designer X Architect. The main goal in building the interior was to find a parallel between the work of a fashion designer and the work of an architect. The basic building element of the store is a raw plasterboard steel profile. This simple structural material for its strength and aesthetic properties is used in an atypical way, where entire elements/walls in the space are gradually assembled from it without additional surface treatment.

SOM Store / D415 - Interior Photography
© D415
SOM Store / D415 - Interior Photography, Closet
© D415

Just as fashion designers work with textile material, which is joined and stitched until the final product is created, these profiles are connected to each other to create individual modules, dividing the space and thus creating a neutral space for presentation. The color neutrality of the profiles and the entire space is not intended to attract attention. It makes the atmosphere of the space more pleasant and helps the presented collections of each designer to stand out. Showcase with Bench X Catwalk.

SOM Store / D415 - Steel, Beam
© D415
SOM Store / D415 - Interior Photography, Steel
© D415
SOM Store / D415 - Image 26 of 27

The central location of the wooden showcase with the bench as the jewel of the store is not accidental. In addition to the main exhibition function for fashion accessories, the central furniture object has the function of a bench for sitting, e.g., for trying on accessories or for audience seating for small fashion shows where the models walk around the furniture object. SOM STORE X D415.

SOM Store / D415 - Interior Photography
© D415

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Bratislava, Slovakia

D415
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreSlovakia
Cite: "SOM Store / D415" 06 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997428/som-store-d415> ISSN 0719-8884

