LS House / saz arquitectos

+ 13

Design Team : saz arquitectos – Arq. Sebastián A. Zolecio – Arq. Alejandra Antonacci

Bim Development : Quobin

Clients : LS

Design And Structural Calculation : Ing. Alberto García – Ing. Leandro Griguol

Consultants : Ing. Federico Origlia

Collaborators : Arq. Jose Luis Bianchi – Arq. Fátima Ferrero – Arq. Josefina Rodriguez – Arq. Santiago Benavidez - Ing. Adrián Marini

Construction : Quobin

General Work Coordination : Ing. Rubén Picón

Construction Management : Marcelo Pérez

Woodworking : This is Earth Wood

City : City of Córdoba

Country : Argentina

“It is floating

there above the trees.

Very close to the clouds

and the birds,

Who holds the rope

to guide it?

Sure of its flight,

Does it even look at us?

Caressing the green

it rises”. Emilio de Armas

On a site close to the river and with large native vegetation, the pure volumes are arranged around courtyards, searching for a balance between the interior and the presence of the natural environment. The south facade is the entrance to the house: a blind volume of vertical wooden slats that muffle the noise of the street, where the garage and a guest area are located.

A large emptiness formed by two central courtyards allows natural light to enter each room. An imaginary axis - also defined as a courtyard - organizes the intimate areas of the home: on the right, the living room to the north, framed by a continuous concrete gallery, in relation to the kitchen and the open barbecue area. To the left is a volume lifted off the ground, where the bedrooms are located, available to the east. The land passes underneath and disappears into the river, while the balcony of the master bedroom is close to the treetops.

"I walk through the landscape where green and sunlight invades me.

I rest on the trees, lulled by the sound of water".

The spaces open up to the landscape and large windows frame the existing trees, in this permanent search for the interaction between the two.

Natural light is the protagonist. The geometric rigor is crossed by natural light as a scenographic element that gives quality to the interior spaces and creates different atmospheres throughout the day.

"The design of the built environment, the relationships between objects and their built and natural surroundings, territorial coherence, scale, and materiality, are factors that directly impact our quality of life".

Exposed concrete, wood, and stone. Scale, expression, light, and environment define materiality for us. In the treatment and design of each material, we have prioritized technical execution and emphasized their aesthetic qualities.

The technology optimizes resources, controls natural and artificial lighting, and is always searching for a specific atmosphere.