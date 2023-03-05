Submit a Project Advertise
World
LS House / saz arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, ChairLS House / saz arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyLS House / saz arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairLS House / saz arquitectos - Interior Photography, Deck, HandrailLS House / saz arquitectos - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
City of Córdoba, Argentina
  • Architects: saz arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  5511 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Arq Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Lead Architects : Arq. Sebastián A. Zolecio – Arq. Gustavo Mandrilli
  • Design Team : saz arquitectos – Arq. Sebastián A. Zolecio – Arq. Alejandra Antonacci
  • Bim Development : Quobin
  • Clients : LS
  • Design And Structural Calculation : Ing. Alberto García – Ing. Leandro Griguol
  • Consultants : Ing. Federico Origlia
  • Collaborators : Arq. Jose Luis Bianchi – Arq. Fátima Ferrero – Arq. Josefina Rodriguez – Arq. Santiago Benavidez - Ing. Adrián Marini
  • Construction : Quobin
  • General Work Coordination : Ing. Rubén Picón
  • Construction Management : Marcelo Pérez
  • Woodworking : This is Earth Wood
  • City : City of Córdoba
  • Country : Argentina
LS House / saz arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, Courtyard
© Arq Gonzalo Viramonte
LS House / saz arquitectos - Image 17 of 18
Plan
LS House / saz arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Arq Gonzalo Viramonte

“It is floating
there above the trees.
Very close to the clouds
and the birds,
Who holds the rope
to guide it?
Sure of its flight,
Does it even look at us?
Caressing the green
it rises”. Emilio de Armas 

LS House / saz arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Arq Gonzalo Viramonte
LS House / saz arquitectos - Image 18 of 18
Elevations
LS House / saz arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Arq Gonzalo Viramonte

On a site close to the river and with large native vegetation, the pure volumes are arranged around courtyards, searching for a balance between the interior and the presence of the natural environment. The south facade is the entrance to the house: a blind volume of vertical wooden slats that muffle the noise of the street, where the garage and a guest area are located.

LS House / saz arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Arq Gonzalo Viramonte

A large emptiness formed by two central courtyards allows natural light to enter each room. An imaginary axis - also defined as a courtyard - organizes the intimate areas of the home: on the right, the living room to the north, framed by a continuous concrete gallery, in relation to the kitchen and the open barbecue area. To the left is a volume lifted off the ground, where the bedrooms are located, available to the east. The land passes underneath and disappears into the river, while the balcony of the master bedroom is close to the treetops.

LS House / saz arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Arq Gonzalo Viramonte

"I walk through the landscape where green and sunlight invades me.
I rest on the trees, lulled by the sound of water".

LS House / saz arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Arq Gonzalo Viramonte

The spaces open up to the landscape and large windows frame the existing trees, in this permanent search for the interaction between the two.

LS House / saz arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Countertop, Sink
© Arq Gonzalo Viramonte

Natural light is the protagonist. The geometric rigor is crossed by natural light as a scenographic element that gives quality to the interior spaces and creates different atmospheres throughout the day.

LS House / saz arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Arq Gonzalo Viramonte

"The design of the built environment, the relationships between objects and their built and natural surroundings, territorial coherence, scale, and materiality, are factors that directly impact our quality of life".

Exposed concrete, wood, and stone. Scale, expression, light, and environment define materiality for us. In the treatment and design of each material, we have prioritized technical execution and emphasized their aesthetic qualities.

The technology optimizes resources, controls natural and artificial lighting, and is always searching for a specific atmosphere.

LS House / saz arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Arq Gonzalo Viramonte

