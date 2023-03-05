Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Israel
  5. C25 - Alon Shabo Store / Studio Simon Barazin

C25 - Alon Shabo Store / Studio Simon Barazin

Save
C25 - Alon Shabo Store / Studio Simon Barazin

C25 - Alon Shabo Store / Studio Simon Barazin - Interior Photography, TableC25 - Alon Shabo Store / Studio Simon Barazin - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, BeamC25 - Alon Shabo Store / Studio Simon Barazin - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, WindowsC25 - Alon Shabo Store / Studio Simon Barazin - Interior Photography, ChairC25 - Alon Shabo Store / Studio Simon Barazin - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Retail Interiors
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
  • Architects: Studio Simon Barazin
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  65
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ido Adan
  • Lead Architects : Simon Barazin
  • City : Tel Aviv-Yafo
  • Country : Israel
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
C25 - Alon Shabo Store / Studio Simon Barazin - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Ido Adan

Text description provided by the architects. Alon Shabo, the renowned Pastry Chef, has chosen to establish his patisserie shop in the heart of Tel Aviv's historic center on Shenkin Street, a bustling location known for its trendy fashion boutiques and bohemian cafes.

Save this picture!
C25 - Alon Shabo Store / Studio Simon Barazin - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© Ido Adan
Save this picture!
C25 - Alon Shabo Store / Studio Simon Barazin - Image 16 of 16
Plan
Save this picture!
C25 - Alon Shabo Store / Studio Simon Barazin - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Chair, Glass
© Ido Adan

The interior of Alon's store offers a unique experience with its minimalist appearance and basic colors, creating a contrast with the street's familiar character. The studio's design and material choices aimed to highlight the patisserie's displays rather than compete with them using: Neutral gray colors, basic geometry, and clean, minimalist lines. Moreover, the studio created a distinctive seating system that defies the space's minimalist nature. The oval geometry, bright blue color, and iconic formality of the seating system make it Visually appealing for pastry lovers and easily recognizable from the street.

Save this picture!
C25 - Alon Shabo Store / Studio Simon Barazin - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Ido Adan
Save this picture!
C25 - Alon Shabo Store / Studio Simon Barazin - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Shelving
© Ido Adan

The venue is split into two levels, with the entrance floor featuring the main kitchen and a display counter as the primary point of interaction between the staff and customers. Additionally, customers can enjoy a cozy seating area where they can purchase and appreciate the designs of serving utensils created by both local and international designers. The seating arrangement includes stool benches and small tables, which merge smoothly into the street, forming a formal sequence that connects the indoor and outdoor spaces.

Save this picture!
C25 - Alon Shabo Store / Studio Simon Barazin - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Ido Adan

On the upper level, there are toilets, a general preparation kitchen, and storage space, which serves both the staff and customers. 

Save this picture!
C25 - Alon Shabo Store / Studio Simon Barazin - Interior Photography, Table
© Ido Adan

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Simon Barazin
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureInterior DesignRetail InteriorsIsrael

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureInterior DesignRetail InteriorsIsrael
Cite: "C25 - Alon Shabo Store / Studio Simon Barazin" 05 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997386/c25-alon-shabo-store-studio-simon-barazin> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags