Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Ravine House / ROAr

Ravine House / ROAr

Save
Ravine House / ROAr

Ravine House / ROAr - Exterior Photography, Windows, HandrailRavine House / ROAr - Interior PhotographyRavine House / ROAr - Interior PhotographyRavine House / ROAr - Exterior Photography, WindowsRavine House / ROAr - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
South Coogee, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ravine House / ROAr - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Rolf Ockert

Text description provided by the architects. This site is certainly one of the most unusual we have ever come across. There is no backyard. instead of a rocky ravine that brings the cliffs of the Pacific Ocean right into its core. The house is an extension of its location and could not reasonably sit anywhere else. It grows out of the rock organically and responds to the gorge that defines its base. The resulting X-shaped plan of the house suits its internal organization perfectly, with four bedrooms upstairs and Living, Dining, Loggia, and a Garage on the main level, both above the grounds. The natural fall in the rock allows two more levels below, getting more private and intimate with its rocky location, as one goes down. 

Save this picture!
Ravine House / ROAr - Exterior Photography
© Rolf Ockert
Save this picture!
Ravine House / ROAr - Image 30 of 35
Plan - Entry Level
Save this picture!
Ravine House / ROAr - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rolf Ockert

The presence of the ocean is immediate, from everywhere in the house. The angular plan and split-level section, in combination with, sometimes unexpected, voids and openings, allow a myriad of different viewpoints and experiences of the ocean, the rocks, and the sky, enlivened by the various paths of natural light into the house over the course of the day and the year. The natural ravine does not stop at the existing sea wall but continues right under the house to the street. While this created the opportunity to retain the natural flow of stormwater it also, together with the extreme wind forces that needed to be allowed for in this location, presented unusual engineering challenges. 

Save this picture!
Ravine House / ROAr - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Rolf Ockert
Save this picture!
Ravine House / ROAr - Image 32 of 35
Plan - Pool Level
Save this picture!
Ravine House / ROAr - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Mark Syke
Save this picture!
Ravine House / ROAr - Interior Photography
© Mark Syke

Still, the house presents light and airy. While appearing modest and close to the street the house opens up dramatically to the east. The split-level section follows the natural flow of the land, minimizing the need for excavation. The experience of the very high living and dining level is enhanced by entering it through the low-height, almost compressed, entry area. The more personal rumpus living space, together with the areas allowing the clients to follow their various private pursuits, such as Playroom, Gym, and climate-controlled Wine Cellar are one level below, accessible via very light, visually open, stairs. This level also offers a more sheltered outdoor sitting area, a necessity in this location, and the pool that extends east to almost over the ocean itself.

Save this picture!
Ravine House / ROAr - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Rolf Ockert
Save this picture!
Ravine House / ROAr - Exterior Photography
© Rolf Ockert

On the level below that is the private study and the Ravine Room, accompanying the rocky gorge, with the latter lit by window slots in the bottom of the pool. From the entry area stairs, tucked away to the side, leads up to the bedroom area, highest up over the ocean.

Save this picture!
Ravine House / ROAr - Exterior Photography
© Mark Syke

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ROAr
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Ravine House / ROAr" 04 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997381/ravine-house-roar> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags