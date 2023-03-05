Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. China
  5. Inverted Architecture Installation / Studio Link-Arc

Inverted Architecture Installation / Studio Link-Arc

Save
Inverted Architecture Installation / Studio Link-Arc

Inverted Architecture Installation / Studio Link-Arc - Interior Photography, Column, BeamInverted Architecture Installation / Studio Link-Arc - Interior Photography, ColumnInverted Architecture Installation / Studio Link-Arc - Interior Photography, BeamInverted Architecture Installation / Studio Link-Arc - Interior Photography, WoodInverted Architecture Installation / Studio Link-Arc - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Installations & Structures
Shenzhen, China
  • Architects: Studio Link-Arc
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  30
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Yu Bai
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Bio-Loop
  • Lead Architect : Yichen Lu
  • Project Manager : Shiyu Guo, Luis Ausin, Simeng QinZhenwei Zhong
  • Design Team : Letty Lau, Zida Liu, Lingyun Yang, Rui Zhou, Chenhao Ma，Xiaoxuan Hu, Yu Lai
  • Collaborator : Biological Technology Support: Bio-Loop
  • Undertaker : Shenzhen Planning and Natural Resources Bureau, Shenzhen Luohu District People's Government
  • Executed By : Guangdong Yuehai Land Group Co., Ltd
  • Supported By : Shenzhen Biennale Public Art Foundation, Shenzhen Urban Planning and Design Institute
  • Special Fund Support : Shenzhen Cultural Industry Development Special Fund
  • Sponsor : Shenzhen Municipal People's Government
  • City : Shenzhen
  • Country : China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Inverted Architecture Installation / Studio Link-Arc - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Column
© Yu Bai

‘More than Human Adventure' is the theme of our Exhibition for the 2022 Shenzhen Biennale, titled Urban Cosmologies. In response to the theme, Studio Link-Arc proposes to explore the intersection between living organisms and architecture.

Save this picture!
Inverted Architecture Installation / Studio Link-Arc - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© Yu Bai
Save this picture!
Inverted Architecture Installation / Studio Link-Arc - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Column
© Yu Bai

Mycelium (mushroom) is a living root-like structure that can sometimes cover thousands of acres. It has tremendous abilities to survive and adapt to various environments and their demands. In this installation we aim to reflect, visualize and learn from such organisms, adapting the languages and techniques of architecture to the future.

Save this picture!
Inverted Architecture Installation / Studio Link-Arc - Image 22 of 27
Design Concept
Save this picture!
Inverted Architecture Installation / Studio Link-Arc - Interior Photography, Column, Beam
© Yu Bai

Using the language of construction, this installation explores relationships between architecture and an ecosystem that is mostly unknown. The aim is to dissolve boundaries and create a symbiosis, a collaboration between both realms. The inverted-pyramid shape flips traditional views on its head, illustrating the existence of second natures, double functionality, duplicate purposes, man-made and nature, present and future, and finally growth and decay. A symbol that is also an anti-symbol.

Save this picture!
Inverted Architecture Installation / Studio Link-Arc - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, Windows
© Yu Bai

The installation consists of 400 hanging mushroom bricks, a renewable and bio-degradable material. Bricks are grown rather than manufactured. Using an agricultural waste straw, bagasse, and wheat bran as substrate, the mycelium grows naturally and in time solidifies. The end result is a material with enough structural strength and plasticity that, under the right temperature and humidity, can grow into any shape. Once its life as construction material ends, several months in the soil will see the complete degradation of the mushroom brick. There is no burden to the environment.

Save this picture!
Inverted Architecture Installation / Studio Link-Arc - Image 20 of 27
Courtesy of Studio Link-Arc
Save this picture!
Inverted Architecture Installation / Studio Link-Arc - Image 19 of 27
Courtesy of Studio Link-Arc
Save this picture!
Inverted Architecture Installation / Studio Link-Arc - Interior Photography, Brick
© Yu Bai

The exhibition takes place in a converted old brewery, with gallery spaces between continuous concrete frames. The indoor-outdoor space provides an ideal place for mushroom bricks to absorb moisture from the air. In addition, a pool is created under the installation to provide a moist micro-climate.

Save this picture!
Inverted Architecture Installation / Studio Link-Arc - Interior Photography
© Yu Bai
Save this picture!
Inverted Architecture Installation / Studio Link-Arc - Interior Photography, Beam
© Yu Bai

The mycelium will be deactivated in the manufacturing process. To compensate we selected some bricks to grow fresh mushrooms within after assembly. The hope is to make this installation part of the sustainable ecological cycle, a man-made device that grows and evolves as a living organism.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Shenzhen, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Link-Arc
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureChina

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Inverted Architecture Installation / Studio Link-Arc" 05 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997365/inverted-architecture-studio-link-arc> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Yu Bai

反方向的构筑 / Link-Arc建筑事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags