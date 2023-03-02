Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Hungary
  5. Vizafogo Pavilion and Ecopark / Archikon Architects

Vizafogo Pavilion and Ecopark / Archikon Architects

Save
Vizafogo Pavilion and Ecopark / Archikon Architects

Vizafogo Pavilion and Ecopark / Archikon Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsVizafogo Pavilion and Ecopark / Archikon Architects - Exterior Photography, GardenVizafogo Pavilion and Ecopark / Archikon Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeVizafogo Pavilion and Ecopark / Archikon Architects - Interior Photography, FacadeVizafogo Pavilion and Ecopark / Archikon Architects - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Coffee Shop, Park, Pavilion
Budapest, Hungary
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Vizafogo Pavilion and Ecopark / Archikon Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Balázs Danyi

Text description provided by the architects. The primary motivation behind the realization of this project was to improve the livability and quality of life in the neighborhood by increasing the presence of environmentally and ecologically significant elements in the area. The park is located on a unique post-industrial site wedged between the Vizafogo prefabricated housing block and the new Agora office buildings.

Save this picture!
Vizafogo Pavilion and Ecopark / Archikon Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Balázs Danyi

Even though the de-industrialization of the area began in the late 20th century with projects like the socialist Vizafogo housing block and continued into the 2000s with large developments such as the Agora office complex, the former site of the industrial railways remains vacant to this day.

Save this picture!
Vizafogo Pavilion and Ecopark / Archikon Architects - Image 14 of 14
Axonometry context

The Mayor’s Office stepped up, as encouraged by the local community, and changed the zoning of the site, thus allowing for the Vizafogo Park project to be materialized. The park is a combination of unique features that cater to various recreational activities. Its central organizing attribute is an asymmetrically shaped lake, which has an ecologically self-cleaning ability thanks to the biodiverse plant life scattered along its shore, and it has the capacity to improve the local microclimate, too.

Save this picture!
Vizafogo Pavilion and Ecopark / Archikon Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Balázs Danyi
Save this picture!
Vizafogo Pavilion and Ecopark / Archikon Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Balázs Danyi

The pavilion found its place on a lightweight pier reaching into the lake. The sawtooth pergola and the compact wooden cafe house underneath it lends the pavilion a distinctive character, setting it apart from its more robust surroundings.

Save this picture!
Vizafogo Pavilion and Ecopark / Archikon Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Balázs Danyi
Save this picture!
Vizafogo Pavilion and Ecopark / Archikon Architects - Interior Photography
© Balázs Danyi

The aspiration of creating a park that benefits both the local ecology and the community was also carried into the design of the Vizafogo Pavilion, where both the materiality and the building technology played an important role in positioning the building as an extension of the sustainable ideology of the park.

Save this picture!
Vizafogo Pavilion and Ecopark / Archikon Architects - Exterior Photography
© Balázs Danyi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Budapest, Parkány u. 39, 1138 Hungría

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ARCHIKON ARCHITECTS
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopLandscape ArchitectureParkCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionHungary

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopLandscape ArchitectureParkCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionHungary
Cite: "Vizafogo Pavilion and Ecopark / Archikon Architects" 02 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997248/vizafogo-pavilion-and-ecopark-archikon-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags