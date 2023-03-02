Submit a Project Advertise
House of Roofs / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten

House of Roofs / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Pingtung City, Taiwan
House of Roofs / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Exterior Photography
© YuChen Chao Photography

Text description provided by the architects. We can often recognize from a region’s roofs how its architecture has developed to adapt to its natural conditions and culture. The ordinary buildings in Pintung exhibit a wide variety of roof structures to deal with the volatile weather conditions which average 30-34 degrees celsius temperature during most of the year and a tropical wet climate all year-long.

House of Roofs / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© YuChen Chao Photography
House of Roofs / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Image 32 of 34
Section Diagram
House of Roofs / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Exterior Photography
© YuChen Chao Photography

Community life is enjoyed mostly in shaded zones between interior spaces and uncovered streets. It takes the form of loggias, canopies, tree foliage, pavilions, and temples.

The omnipresent additive temporary metal roof structures might seem unauthentic, yet they are true to a regional building solution that is versatile, interchangeable, and pragmatic.

House of Roofs / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© YuChen Chao Photography
House of Roofs / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Image 27 of 34
Plan - 1st Floor
House of Roofs / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Exterior Photography, Stairs
© YuChen Chao Photography

Located in the tropical region of the Pintung Township at the southernmost tip of Taiwan, this building for 2 multi-generation families (each made up of 8 units) unfolds in a long linear volume with 16 stacked and shifted roofs/terraces.

House of Roofs / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Exterior Photography, Handrail, Deck
© YuChen Chao Photography

The shape, depth, and light filtering of each individual overhang depend on the interior space behind it. Large living rooms have garden terraces on the ground floor. Master bedrooms above have terrace gardens whereas reading rooms have large bay windows for great views but shade is provided by the deep overhang. Bedrooms are provided with green balconies while the TV room canopies only accommodate a ribbon window.

House of Roofs / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows
© YuChen Chao Photography

60 degrees is the most efficient slope for sun shading in Taiwan. Falling rain slides down from one canopy to the next all the way down to the garden, watering the vegetation and finally seeping down to the water collector that recycles the water back to the building.

The overhangs protect the interior from rain and reduce heat admission (further achieved by the usage of white Portland cement). They also allow the inhabitants to open their windows anytime to let through cross ventilation and cool down the rooms.

House of Roofs / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Interior Photography
© YuChen Chao Photography
House of Roofs / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Image 33 of 34
Section and Elevation
House of Roofs / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Windows
© YuChen Chao Photography

In addition, it provides them with that precious shaded zone for a greener, healthier way of living. Finally, the shifting of these canopies encourages communication across the levels/units.

House of Roofs / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© YuChen Chao Photography

Top #Tags