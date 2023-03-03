Submit a Project Advertise
ISSN 0719-8884
Tan90° Bar / AD ARCHITECTURE

Tan90° Bar / AD ARCHITECTURE

+ 23

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Interior Design
Shenzhen, China
  • Architects: AD ARCHITECTURE
  Area: 200
  Year: 2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ouyang Yun
Tan90° Bar / AD ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography
© Ouyang Yun

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the Shenzhen OCT-Loft Creative Culture Park. Shenzhen is a city full of possibilities, and the Creative Culture Park is a gathering of people with creative output. The Park is surrounded by a cultural and artistic atmosphere, with all kinds of renovated factories, lush greenery, and old trees. All these inspired the design team to think about how to create an impact and impression for the bar, attract customers and empower its commercial operation. AD ARCHITECTURE hoped to create a new sense of tension in the artistic side, to achieve a new breakthrough by thinking in the opposite direction, and to bring out the uniqueness of the space with a "radical" approach.

Tan90° Bar / AD ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Ouyang Yun
Tan90° Bar / AD ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography
© Ouyang Yun

Exploration - Every designer faces various challenges in their work. Especially in commercial design, designers have to gain insight into business models and consumer trends and translate them into space design. In a fast-evolving situation like business, the frequency of challenges will be more frequent. In this project, AD ARCHITECTURE tries to create the possibility of serendipity and the unknown to make breakthroughs. In previous design practices, AD ARCHITECTURE has always pushed itself to risky options, to break the rules and create a perceptible and never-before-seen design in space. This time, the design team incorporated an out-of-the-box perspective while staying grounded in market and business logic. This must be about creating something unique in the city. This kind of fun and exploration of the city is a spur to make breakthroughs and find uniqueness.

Tan90° Bar / AD ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography
Construction Process
Tan90° Bar / AD ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Beam
© Ouyang Yun
Tan90° Bar / AD ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography
© Ouyang Yun

PurityComplexity - By amplifying existing forms, AD ARCHITECTURE created a complicated spatial realm full of visual variations. This is the first time the team has presented space in such a radical way. Although confident throughout the design process, the team was still nervous about the new territory they had never set foot on before. The pure design approach connects complex design elements, creating a surrealistic vibe in a realistic space.

Tan90° Bar / AD ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography
© Ouyang Yun
Tan90° Bar / AD ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Ouyang Yun

StorytellingPsychedelic Imagery - The project creates storytelling scenes with a strong sense of experience. The story is composed of transient images. The chief designer, Xie Peihe, wants the space to be enriched by user participation, as the effect of instantaneous fragmentation. Although these images can make people feel the story, they are indefinable, or in the designer’s words, they are "psychedelic images". These fragmented images constantly emerge and fade, creating experiences full of surprises. The design team enjoys this process.

Tan90° Bar / AD ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography
© Ouyang Yun
Tan90° Bar / AD ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Arch, Column, Arcade
© Ouyang Yun

RadicalityModerate Restlessness - The entire space is internally free and can function in different scenarios. The sense of fluidity in the space creates a dialogue with people and forms a dynamic scene. The form of the space is full of imagination: it can be a cave, a space capsule, or a neuron... It can flexibly switch between the leisure of a cafe during the day and the excitement of a whiskey bar at night.

Tan90° Bar / AD ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography
© Ouyang Yun
Tan90° Bar / AD ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography
© Ouyang Yun

Review - In this project, AD ARCHITECTURE thought about the design of the space from a strategic perspective. Behind this seemingly risky solution are the design team’s years of design experience and keen insight into the market. The designers saw a change in the market that the client had not, and used their professional design skills to create a branded space for high-net-worth consumers. "The twisted space is like exploring the logic of the law in freedom, which becomes a means of connecting the space to business, all with the purpose of gaining new energy, which is the meaning of an 'unknown script'." AD ARCHITECTURE explained.

Tan90° Bar / AD ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography
© Ouyang Yun

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Shenzhen, China

AD ARCHITECTURE
#Tags

Cite: "Tan90° Bar / AD ARCHITECTURE" 03 Mar 2023. ArchDaily.

© Ouyang Yun

Tan90° / 艾克建筑设计

