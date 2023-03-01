Submit a Project Advertise
World
Ugglan Car Park / STADSTUDIO

Ugglan Car Park / STADSTUDIO - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Parking
Sweden
  • Executive : Jarand Nå, Hélène Puffet
  • Assistant Executive : Ida Mared
  • Country : Sweden
Ugglan Car Park / STADSTUDIO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Johanna Jonsson

Text description provided by the architects. The primary challenge for the project was to integrate the car park with its direct urban context, enabling new motion patterns in this part of town. The ground floor is divided into two distinct levels, in response to the natural slope of the terrain. By doing so the building becomes an extension of the public space. During the day, the ground floor serves as a vital connection between streets and residential areas. 

Ugglan Car Park / STADSTUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Johanna Jonsson
Ugglan Car Park / STADSTUDIO - Wood, Bench, Facade, Beam
© Johanna Jonsson
Ugglan Car Park / STADSTUDIO - Image 22 of 22
Detail

Two partly glazed stairwells provide access to the building and are left uninsulated to promote natural ventilation. The construction of the building mainly utilizes an in situ prestressed concrete system with a refined finish surface.

Ugglan Car Park / STADSTUDIO - Interior Photography, Column
© Johanna Jonsson
Ugglan Car Park / STADSTUDIO - Interior Photography
© Johanna Jonsson
Ugglan Car Park / STADSTUDIO - Image 16 of 22
Plan - Type

Complementary parts in the construction exhibit are cast in-place concrete, where small openings have been incorporated in the façade to allow natural light and create views. Facades consist mainly of a layer of wooden lattice, giving the building a softer and more textured expression. 

Ugglan Car Park / STADSTUDIO - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Johanna Jonsson
Ugglan Car Park / STADSTUDIO - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Johanna Jonsson

The base of the building plays an important role in anchoring the project within the urban fabric. Inspired by the concept of pocket parks, great attention has been paid to the design and details around the entrances, as well as the greenery. The horizontal surfaces at street level harmonize with the facades and encourage natural stops in one's daily wanderings.

Ugglan Car Park / STADSTUDIO - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Johanna Jonsson

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Dalbyvägen, Burlöv, Sweden

STADSTUDIO
Cite: "Ugglan Car Park / STADSTUDIO" 01 Mar 2023. ArchDaily.

