Ugglan Car Park / STADSTUDIO

Executive : Jarand Nå, Hélène Puffet

Assistant Executive : Ida Mared

Country : Sweden

Text description provided by the architects. The primary challenge for the project was to integrate the car park with its direct urban context, enabling new motion patterns in this part of town. The ground floor is divided into two distinct levels, in response to the natural slope of the terrain. By doing so the building becomes an extension of the public space. During the day, the ground floor serves as a vital connection between streets and residential areas.

Two partly glazed stairwells provide access to the building and are left uninsulated to promote natural ventilation. The construction of the building mainly utilizes an in situ prestressed concrete system with a refined finish surface.

Complementary parts in the construction exhibit are cast in-place concrete, where small openings have been incorporated in the façade to allow natural light and create views. Facades consist mainly of a layer of wooden lattice, giving the building a softer and more textured expression.

The base of the building plays an important role in anchoring the project within the urban fabric. Inspired by the concept of pocket parks, great attention has been paid to the design and details around the entrances, as well as the greenery. The horizontal surfaces at street level harmonize with the facades and encourage natural stops in one's daily wanderings.