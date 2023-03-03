Submit a Project Advertise
Broken Down House in Poznan / Ultra Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeBroken Down House in Poznan / Ultra Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBroken Down House in Poznan / Ultra Architects - Interior Photography, Living RoomBroken Down House in Poznan / Ultra Architects - Interior Photography, ChairBroken Down House in Poznan / Ultra Architects - More Images+ 35

Poznań, Poland
Broken Down House in Poznan / Ultra Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Przemysław Turlej

Text description provided by the architects. The house stands on a plot of land shaped like an elongated parallelogram. The development conditions specified the mandatory building line (that is, the line on which one of the walls of the building had to be placed), the angle of inclination of the roof, and the maximum height of the ridge.

Broken Down House in Poznan / Ultra Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Przemysław Turlej
Broken Down House in Poznan / Ultra Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tomasz Hejna

Idea. For these reasons, a block with a very classical shape was designed, with a roof with two slopes, with the eastern elevation based on the building line indicated by the office. In order to make such a standing and functionally fulfilling object fit into the plot, the body of the house was broken/bent in the place of the ridge.

Broken Down House in Poznan / Ultra Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Tomasz Hejna
Broken Down House in Poznan / Ultra Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Przemysław Turlej
Broken Down House in Poznan / Ultra Architects - Image 37 of 40
Floor Plan

Function. The house stands on a rather problematic geotechnical terrain, so the entire structure was designed from reinforced concrete, which gave it adequate rigidity, was economically justified, and allowed us for more daring spatial solutions. Due to the fact that the plot descends along its entire length, the house has three floors. The entrance area, garage, children's rooms, and a small independent apartment are located on the middle floor. The living area with a kitchen and a conservatory on the lowest one. And the owners' sleeping area, with a study, is on the highest.

Broken Down House in Poznan / Ultra Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Beam
© Tomasz Hejna
Broken Down House in Poznan / Ultra Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Glass, Handrail, Beam
© Tomasz Hejna

Interiors. The element that binds all the floors together is a spatially designed staircase. This staircase acts as a ventilation chimney in summer, forcing the natural movement of air, and in winter it draws the heat generated by the sun into the house, along with the adjacent conservatory. The facade and roofs of the house, as well as the fence, are finished with raw larch slats. In the interior, on the other hand, we left the structural structure concrete of the house unplastered. All furniture in the interior was designed from lacquered plywood, and the floors of the living and communication areas were made from terrazzo.

Broken Down House in Poznan / Ultra Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© Tomasz Hejna

Ultra Architects
Wood

Cite: "Broken Down House in Poznan / Ultra Architects" 03 Mar 2023. ArchDaily.

