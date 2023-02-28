House of Light Well No.2 / YD Architects

+ 14

Houses • Taiwan Architects: YD Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 450 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Studio Millspace

Lead Architect : Chun Yen Chen

Text description provided by the architects. This is originally a row house for decades, which is attached to one of the row houses in the block. The total length of the row house is about 30 meters. The original building structure is divided into two buildings at the front and back by the light well in the middle. The original light well only served the function of additional daylighting, which is surrounded by negative spaces such as stairs and toilets. The front of the row house faces the narrow and dense commercial street, and the backyard is used as the main entrance of the house.

In addition to providing daylighting, we will let various scenery of the family unfold beside the light well, making the light well a core space like an outdoor square. The original closed staircase is transformed into a light hanging around the light well, and all the access to rooms will pass through the light well. Rich and diverse life scenes at home, such as reading, work, fitness, children's games, audio-visual entertainment, etc., will be arranged around the light well as multi-level platforms. The tree in the center of the light well allows the natural scenery to be presented indoors, and it will also be a spiritual symbol of the family.

We hope to condense the feeling of "home" through the outdoor square-like public space atmosphere. Family members can have their own independent space and can greet and accompany each other through the light well square.

In terms of appearance treatment, the continuity and integrity of the facade of the entire row houses were considered, and the appearance of the original building facade was maintained as much as possible. The independent glass brick wall was partially added only for privacy. The bedroom space is arranged close to the street side for better daylighting. Glass bricks and terraces retreating layer by layer buffer the tension with the street, gradually blocking noise and visual interference.

We hope that the transformation of this old house will allow the members living in it to enjoy the freedom of outdoor space at home.