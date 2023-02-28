Submit a Project Advertise
ISSN 0719-8884
Mirikina House / José Cubilla

Mirikina House / José Cubilla

Mirikina House / José Cubilla - Exterior Photography, ForestMirikina House / José Cubilla - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest, ArchMirikina House / José Cubilla - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, HandrailMirikina House / José Cubilla - Interior Photography, WindowsMirikina House / José Cubilla

Housing
Mariano Roque Alonso, Paraguay
  • Collaborators : Ariel Samaniegp, Dahiana Nuñez, Jorge Noreña, Mauricio Rojas Barrail
  • City : Mariano Roque Alonso
  • Country : Paraguay
Mirikina House / José Cubilla - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest, Garden
© Luis Ayala
Mirikina House / José Cubilla - Image 18 of 21
Sketch
Mirikina House / José Cubilla - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest, Arch
© Luis Ayala

Text description provided by the architects. A low-impact house on the outskirts of Asuncion very close to the Paraguay river. Understanding the biophysical aspects of the place, it seemed essential to assume a low-impact construction with friendly implantation and the smallest possible footprint in a low, humid, and floodable native forest.

Mirikina House / José Cubilla - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Luis Ayala
Mirikina House / José Cubilla - Image 19 of 21
Ground floor plan
Mirikina House / José Cubilla - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Luis Ayala

We resolved the house vertically as an island in this forest and on this particular soil, respecting the incredible native flora and fauna of the site. Capture the energies of the place and add friendly materials to himself. We proposed the earth, and stone in their materiality. The water in its main column and the ecological lagoon and outdoor pool, the fire as the central unifying unit or the hearth fire on various levels of the home (yoga room, social lounge, and main bedroom).

Mirikina House / José Cubilla - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam
© Luis Ayala
Mirikina House / José Cubilla - Image 20 of 21
First floor plan
Mirikina House / José Cubilla - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Luis Ayala

The construction system is made of rammed earth or Tapial that rises on a raw stone platform. The House is quite austere, built with local materials and local labor. The objective was to try to achieve a balance or balance in a beautiful quiet place with a lot of connection with nature.

Mirikina House / José Cubilla - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Luis Ayala
Mirikina House / José Cubilla - Image 21 of 21
Second floor plan
Mirikina House / José Cubilla - Interior Photography, Windows
© Luis Ayala

Energy efficiency. Wide walls and fair perforations for the entry of light and ventilation, where we maintain the necessary penumbra in a humid and very hot subtropical climate. The tapial is ideal for improving thermal inertia, in addition to its low construction impact.

Mirikina House / José Cubilla - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Luis Ayala
Mirikina House / José Cubilla - Image 15 of 21
Section
Mirikina House / José Cubilla - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Beam
© Luis Ayala

Superficial geothermal energy, natural pools that settle the gray and black waters, and fire as the primary element in the central core are other essential components in this elemental construction experience—the natural lagoon as a response to poorly absorbent soil.

Mirikina House / José Cubilla - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Federico Cairoli

The plan is resolved as a space connected vertically by half levels around a central nucleus (water and fire). Along the way, we discover and intuit parts of the beautiful forest and that filtered light, the aromas, murmurs, and the Silence of the place. 

Mirikina House / José Cubilla - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Federico Cairoli

The importance of cross ventilation, air, and pertinent oxygen that dissolve in this vertical specialty and that culminates with an open-air terrace connected to the forest, the horizon, and the stars meet the premises agreed with the client for the completion of this home or spiritual refuge. We call it Mirikina in homage to the illustrious visitor or forest goblin (primate or local monkey) who accompanied us throughout the process and construction with great patience and kindness.

Mirikina House / José Cubilla - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Luis Ayala

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Mariano Roque Alonso, Paraguay

José Cubilla
Cite: "Mirikina House / José Cubilla" [Vivienda Mirikina / José Cubilla] 28 Feb 2023. ArchDaily.

