Pichi Country House / IN Estudio Arquitectura

Pichi Country House / IN Estudio Arquitectura

Pichi Country House / IN Estudio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, BeamPichi Country House / IN Estudio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, FacadePichi Country House / IN Estudio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, WindowsPichi Country House / IN Estudio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamPichi Country House / IN Estudio Arquitectura - More Images

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Colonia las Rosas, Argentina
  • Architects: IN Estudio Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2110 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Luis Abba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cuyo Solar, Electricidad Maza, HIMAN Aceros, Katsuda Mendoza, Samaco
  • Lead Architects : Daniel Gelardi, Agustina Gelardi
Pichi Country House / IN Estudio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Luis Abba
Pichi Country House / IN Estudio Arquitectura - Image 19 of 22
exploded view 02
Pichi Country House / IN Estudio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Luis Abba

Text description provided by the architects. The type of country house and its own historicity are the project input and the reason for the organizational structure. The house is the result of a typological reflection. A reflection on the material and formal organization convergent with constructive logic. 

Pichi Country House / IN Estudio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Luis Abba

The constructive method is determined by a structural grid of 14m x 14m modulated in 16 squares of 2,60x2,60. The constructive systematicity modulates the structure materialized by 10x10cm steel columns and the metal purlin roof.

Pichi Country House / IN Estudio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Luis Abba
Pichi Country House / IN Estudio Arquitectura - Image 20 of 22
Plan
Pichi Country House / IN Estudio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Luis Abba

The roof is of special interest because its planar figure is deformed due to the variation of the parallel position of the sides facing each other. In such a way that the resulting geometric figure generates cross slopes without altering the continuity of the plane. 

Pichi Country House / IN Estudio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Luis Abba
Pichi Country House / IN Estudio Arquitectura - Image 21 of 22
Elevations and section
Pichi Country House / IN Estudio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Column
© Luis Abba

In addition, the grid organizes the spatial and visual relationships according to the paths and perspectives, communicating the exterior and interior space. In fact, an indeterminate variety of paths cross the house in different directions and orientations, connecting the rooms and revolving around the hearth fire

Pichi Country House / IN Estudio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Luis Abba

Finally, the constructive materiality is materialized by means of four constituent elements: the base materialized by a slab and the radiant slab for heating. The framework is made up of a grid of columns and a multilayer metal roof with a wooden ceiling.

Pichi Country House / IN Estudio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Luis Abba
Pichi Country House / IN Estudio Arquitectura - Image 22 of 22
Section
Pichi Country House / IN Estudio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Luis Abba

The enclosures of brick partition walls on the exterior and interior plastering together with the metal carpentry. The large windows provide an important component in terms of insulation and safety. It is made up of hermetic double glass panels with interwoven interior metal mesh, handcrafted for the case. The fourth element is the firebox. A constituent element of the typological character of the country house.

Pichi Country House / IN Estudio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Luis Abba
Pichi Country House / IN Estudio Arquitectura - Image 18 of 22
Plan - Site
Pichi Country House / IN Estudio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Luis Abba

As a result of the technical rationality and its own constructive syntax, the Pichi Country House is the product of the economy and sobriety of conscious material culture. An architecture that recognizes the structuring character of the materialization that is appreciated in its serenity.

Pichi Country House / IN Estudio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Luis Abba

Project gallery

About this office
IN Estudio Arquitectura
Office

Cite: "Pichi Country House / IN Estudio Arquitectura" [Casa de Campo Pichi / IN Estudio Arquitectura] 27 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997003/pichi-country-house-in-estudio-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

