Münchner Theater / LRO Architekten + Co. KG Freie Architekten

Team Leader : Katja Pütter

Project Leader : Alexander Hochstraßer

Architect : Lina Müller, Levin Koch, Philipp Kraus, Johannes Brambring, Jean-Philippe Maul

Client : LHS München

Program / Use / Building Function : Theater

City : München

Country : Germany

Text description provided by the architects. On the former site of the slaughterhouse and stockyard of Munich, a new urban quarter is developing, with the Volkstheater in its center. The brick façade echoes the materiality of the surrounding old buildings.

A wide brick archway guiding into the courtyard connects the new theatre and an existing historic building into a new urban block.

The plasticity of the building with its staggered volumes is a result of functional requirements. On top of the brick base, the technical parts of the theatre, are set back and form the next higher layer.

They are encased with a white, folded grid structure made of fine metal mesh. The protruding, central stage tower received a semi-transparent membrane façade of white fabric.