Münchner Theater / LRO Architekten + Co. KG Freie Architekten

Architects: Co. KG Freie Architekten, LRO Architekten
- Area : 30134 m²
- Year : 2021
Photographs :Roland Halbe
Manufacturers : Schüco
- Team Leader : Katja Pütter
- Project Leader : Alexander Hochstraßer
- Architect : Lina Müller, Levin Koch, Philipp Kraus, Johannes Brambring, Jean-Philippe Maul
- Client : LHS München
- Program / Use / Building Function : Theater
- City : München
- Country : Germany
Text description provided by the architects. On the former site of the slaughterhouse and stockyard of Munich, a new urban quarter is developing, with the Volkstheater in its center. The brick façade echoes the materiality of the surrounding old buildings.
A wide brick archway guiding into the courtyard connects the new theatre and an existing historic building into a new urban block.
The plasticity of the building with its staggered volumes is a result of functional requirements. On top of the brick base, the technical parts of the theatre, are set back and form the next higher layer.
They are encased with a white, folded grid structure made of fine metal mesh. The protruding, central stage tower received a semi-transparent membrane façade of white fabric.