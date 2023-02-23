Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Münchner Theater / LRO Architekten + Co. KG Freie Architekten

Münchner Theater / LRO Architekten + Co. KG Freie Architekten

Münchner Theater / LRO Architekten + Co. KG Freie Architekten

Münchner Theater / LRO Architekten + Co. KG Freie Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeMünchner Theater / LRO Architekten + Co. KG Freie Architekten - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade, Arch, ArcadeMünchner Theater / LRO Architekten + Co. KG Freie Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsMünchner Theater / LRO Architekten + Co. KG Freie Architekten - Interior PhotographyMünchner Theater / LRO Architekten + Co. KG Freie Architekten - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Theater
München, Germany
  • Team Leader : Katja Pütter
  • Project Leader : Alexander Hochstraßer
  • Architect : Lina Müller, Levin Koch, Philipp Kraus, Johannes Brambring, Jean-Philippe Maul
  • Client : LHS München
  • Program / Use / Building Function : Theater
  • City : München
  • Country : Germany
Münchner Theater / LRO Architekten + Co. KG Freie Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Roland Halbe

Text description provided by the architects. On the former site of the slaughterhouse and stockyard of Munich, a new urban quarter is developing, with the Volkstheater in its center. The brick façade echoes the materiality of the surrounding old buildings.

Münchner Theater / LRO Architekten + Co. KG Freie Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Roland Halbe

A wide brick archway guiding into the courtyard connects the new theatre and an existing historic building into a new urban block.

Münchner Theater / LRO Architekten + Co. KG Freie Architekten - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade, Arch, Arcade
© Roland Halbe

The plasticity of the building with its staggered volumes is a result of functional requirements. On top of the brick base, the technical parts of the theatre, are set back and form the next higher layer.

Münchner Theater / LRO Architekten + Co. KG Freie Architekten - Interior Photography
© Roland Halbe
Münchner Theater / LRO Architekten + Co. KG Freie Architekten - Image 8 of 12
Plan - Ground floor

They are encased with a white, folded grid structure made of fine metal mesh. The protruding, central stage tower received a semi-transparent membrane façade of white fabric.

Münchner Theater / LRO Architekten + Co. KG Freie Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Roland Halbe

Address:Tumblingerstraße 27, 80337 Munich, Germany

