World
Split House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Table, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Tsukui Teruaki

Text description provided by the architects. Urban housing for DINKS. The client requested a large DOMA space for a café to be opened in the future. A large window was made on the street side to allow light and air to pass through, while a closed area was created to protect the couple's privacy from each other, and a tunnel-like open space was created to connect to the city.

Split House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects - Interior Photography
© Tsukui Teruaki
Split House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects - Image 12 of 14
Plan - Ground Floor
Split House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Tsukui Teruaki

A wood-burning stove is installed on the DOMA floor on the lowest floor, and together with a chimney that penetrates the atrium, it warms the entire building. The plan also includes a high side on the west side, which does not rely on lighting fixtures that constantly drop natural light into the DOMA space on the first floor, even in a closed residential area.

Split House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, Windows
© Tsukui Teruaki
Split House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects - Image 13 of 14
Plan - 1st Floor
Split House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Beam
© Tsukui Teruaki

Aiming to minimize the use of air conditioning in the summer, soft light from the high sidelights pours into the earthen floor space, changing in various ways depending on the season and time of day.

Split House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Tsukui Teruaki

Shinsuke Fujii Architects
Wood Steel

Residential Architecture Houses Japan

