Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Rumah Guntur House / PSA Studio

Rumah Guntur House / PSA Studio

Save
Rumah Guntur House / PSA Studio

Rumah Guntur House / PSA Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenRumah Guntur House / PSA Studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, FacadeRumah Guntur House / PSA Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows, BeamRumah Guntur House / PSA Studio - Interior PhotographyRumah Guntur House / PSA Studio - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Indonesia
  • Architects: PSA Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  183
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Mario Wibowo
  • Lead Architects : Ario Wirastomo, Ditta Astrini Wijayanti
  • Project Architect : Sukma Harwanti
  • Site Engineer : Muchammad Sjahroni, Heri Setyawan
  • Country : Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Rumah Guntur House / PSA Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. With a total land area of 300 sqm, the owner only needs half of it for the main activities of the house, while the rest is planned as family recreation areas such as sports, gatherings, and playing. The first floor is elongated to the right side of the land. Initially, the mass of the second floor was positioned the same as the first floor, but we wanted to slightly 'play' on the massing by rotating it 90 degrees so that it is transverse to the site.

Save this picture!
Rumah Guntur House / PSA Studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Rumah Guntur House / PSA Studio - Image 16 of 23
Plan - Ground Floor

This arrangement opens up new possibilities, such as creating a large terrace area on the first floor and creating additional space on the second floor as a workspace and a balcony, which complements family recreation facilities in the form of outdoor and semi-indoor. To maintain the family’s privacy, the main gate is made quite high with massive material connected to the carport canopy.

Save this picture!
Rumah Guntur House / PSA Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Rumah Guntur House / PSA Studio - Image 20 of 23
Section A
Save this picture!
Rumah Guntur House / PSA Studio - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Mario Wibowo

The tropical concept is applied differently in this house by tilting the wall facade and limiting the width of the openings to protect from rain and direct sunlight. Brick material dominates, not only as a second skin but literally as a room-dividing material. The concrete columns are hidden between two layers of bricks, front and back. Hollow space between the bricks layer accommodates the need for electricity pipes.

Save this picture!
Rumah Guntur House / PSA Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Rumah Guntur House / PSA Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows, Beam
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Rumah Guntur House / PSA Studio - Image 18 of 23
South Elevation

Every room in this house is planned as carefully as possible according to the owner's needs, who wants everything just the right size but accommodating all their needs. The stairs area and kid's room only use boards as room dividers, blending together as furniture elements. Almost every corner of the house is used as storage to keep the house looking tidy.

Save this picture!
Rumah Guntur House / PSA Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mario Wibowo

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
PSA Studio
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Rumah Guntur House / PSA Studio" 23 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996877/rumah-guntur-house-psa-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags