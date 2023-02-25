Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. China
  5. Cotton Park Vitality Island Store / SpaceStation

Cotton Park Vitality Island Store / SpaceStation

Save
Cotton Park Vitality Island Store / SpaceStation

Cotton Park Vitality Island Store / SpaceStation - Exterior Photography, FacadeCotton Park Vitality Island Store / SpaceStation - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, BeamCotton Park Vitality Island Store / SpaceStation - Interior Photography, ClosetCotton Park Vitality Island Store / SpaceStation - Interior PhotographyCotton Park Vitality Island Store / SpaceStation - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Store
Suzhou, China
  • Team : Zheng Wang, Fangchao Wang, Hui Xu, Saisai Jin, Jingjing Wang
  • Electromechanical Design : Tianxiong Yan
  • Water Supply And Drainage Engineering : Sha Zhang
  • Hvac Engineering : Sha Zhang
  • City : Suzhou
  • Country : China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cotton Park Vitality Island Store / SpaceStation - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. Cotton Park is a large collection store based in the community, including three functional modules: coffee, clothing retail, and parent-child activity area. We abandoned the design method based on functional zoning, and took a completely homogeneous and abstract space model as the basis of design, allowing an adaptive structural unit to grow on its own. In this way, the experience part of space is formed first: scale, weight, boundary, sense of enclosure, and mobility. The second step is to superimpose the functional area on the system and fine-tune the system to form the final design result.

Save this picture!
Cotton Park Vitality Island Store / SpaceStation - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Weiqi Jin
Save this picture!
Cotton Park Vitality Island Store / SpaceStation - Interior Photography, Closet
© Weiqi Jin

We focus on a kind of light curve unit. This kind of unit takes the tensile steel cable as the structure, and all the cables are very thin. A translucent polycarbonate wave plate is hung on this structural system. The combination of the two flexible materials makes the whole structure vibrate slightly when touched, like the wings of insects. On top of this structural system, components such as seats and hanging rods can also be grown and transformed into furniture with human dimensions.

Save this picture!
Cotton Park Vitality Island Store / SpaceStation - Interior Photography
© Weiqi Jin

This unit can be replicated and extended in different radii to meet the division requirements of different scale areas in the site, and the final form is like an organism that grows from the site itself. It is completely separated from the rough concrete structure of the original site, forming a contrast between light and heavy, and does not confuse the new and existing, so that the experience can read the history of the site.

Save this picture!
Cotton Park Vitality Island Store / SpaceStation - Interior Photography, Closet
© Weiqi Jin
Save this picture!
Cotton Park Vitality Island Store / SpaceStation - Interior Photography
© Weiqi Jin

This structural unit appears equally in the restaurant, clothing sales area, and parent-child activity area, highlighting the "consistency" of different functions, forming a natural transition between different functions, and finally realizing the spatial experience of "finding in walking".

Save this picture!
Cotton Park Vitality Island Store / SpaceStation - Interior Photography, Beam
© Weiqi Jin
Save this picture!
Cotton Park Vitality Island Store / SpaceStation - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Weiqi Jin

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Huoli Island, Xiangcheng District, Jiangsu Province, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SpaceStation
Office

Materials

WoodStonePlastic

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreChina

Materials and Tags

WoodStonePlasticProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreChina
Cite: "Cotton Park Vitality Island Store / SpaceStation" 25 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996856/cotton-park-vitality-island-store-spacestation> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Weiqi Jin

棉仓苏州活力岛店 / 空间站建筑师事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags