Cotton Park Vitality Island Store / SpaceStation

23

Team : Zheng Wang, Fangchao Wang, Hui Xu, Saisai Jin, Jingjing Wang

Electromechanical Design : Tianxiong Yan

Water Supply And Drainage Engineering : Sha Zhang

Hvac Engineering : Sha Zhang

City : Suzhou

Country : China

Text description provided by the architects. Cotton Park is a large collection store based in the community, including three functional modules: coffee, clothing retail, and parent-child activity area. We abandoned the design method based on functional zoning, and took a completely homogeneous and abstract space model as the basis of design, allowing an adaptive structural unit to grow on its own. In this way, the experience part of space is formed first: scale, weight, boundary, sense of enclosure, and mobility. The second step is to superimpose the functional area on the system and fine-tune the system to form the final design result.

We focus on a kind of light curve unit. This kind of unit takes the tensile steel cable as the structure, and all the cables are very thin. A translucent polycarbonate wave plate is hung on this structural system. The combination of the two flexible materials makes the whole structure vibrate slightly when touched, like the wings of insects. On top of this structural system, components such as seats and hanging rods can also be grown and transformed into furniture with human dimensions.

This unit can be replicated and extended in different radii to meet the division requirements of different scale areas in the site, and the final form is like an organism that grows from the site itself. It is completely separated from the rough concrete structure of the original site, forming a contrast between light and heavy, and does not confuse the new and existing, so that the experience can read the history of the site.

This structural unit appears equally in the restaurant, clothing sales area, and parent-child activity area, highlighting the "consistency" of different functions, forming a natural transition between different functions, and finally realizing the spatial experience of "finding in walking".