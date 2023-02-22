Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Spain
  5. Baltasar Building / Santa-Cruz Arquitectura

Baltasar Building / Santa-Cruz Arquitectura

Save
Baltasar Building / Santa-Cruz Arquitectura

Baltasar Building / Santa-Cruz Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBaltasar Building / Santa-Cruz Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailBaltasar Building / Santa-Cruz Arquitectura - Interior PhotographyBaltasar Building / Santa-Cruz Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Chair, WindowsBaltasar Building / Santa-Cruz Arquitectura - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Apartments
Murcia, Spain
  • Architects: Santa-Cruz Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1345
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Kinetic. Productora Audiovisual
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Aparici, Grohe, Btizino, Carpintería Metálica Melga, Cement Design, Cortizo, Cristalería Marín, Fibercord, Finsa, Mármoles San Javier, Roca, Silestone, Weber
  • Founder : Juan Antonio Santa-Cruz Alemán
  • Main Director : Juan Antonio Santa-Cruz García
  • Development Manager : Beatriz Lorente Martínez
  • Technical Manager : Javier Esquiva López
  • Creative Direction : Carmen Santa-Cruz García
  • Gardening : 3SH
  • Engineering : Secor Proyectos
  • City : Murcia
  • Country : Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Baltasar Building / Santa-Cruz Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kinetic. Productora Audiovisual
Save this picture!
Baltasar Building / Santa-Cruz Arquitectura - Image 25 of 29
Elevations
Save this picture!
Baltasar Building / Santa-Cruz Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kinetic. Productora Audiovisual

Text description provided by the architects. Baltasar building is a collective housing project that addresses the balance between heritage conservation and urban densification from the framework of the three pillars of sustainability: 

Save this picture!
Baltasar Building / Santa-Cruz Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Kinetic. Productora Audiovisual
Save this picture!
Baltasar Building / Santa-Cruz Arquitectura - Image 29 of 29
Plan - Type
Save this picture!
Baltasar Building / Santa-Cruz Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Kinetic. Productora Audiovisual

Social Sustainability. Strategy: A project transforming a sober 19th-century neoclassical building in a state of ruin into affordable rental apartments. Two new floors providing private homes are added; bringing a new perspective to the building and the area that merges past and contemporary. A mixed residential model aiming to energize and diversify the social profile in a highly densified neighborhood. 

Save this picture!
Baltasar Building / Santa-Cruz Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair
© Kinetic. Productora Audiovisual
Save this picture!
Baltasar Building / Santa-Cruz Arquitectura - Image 28 of 29
Plan - Sixth floor
Save this picture!
Baltasar Building / Santa-Cruz Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Kinetic. Productora Audiovisual

Identity: Connecting with the city’s motto "Priscas novissima exaltat et amor" meaning “to embrace and love the old and new”. A strategy to preserve and put a value on the emblematic elements of the existing building, adapting them to contemporary needs and domesticity. 

Save this picture!
Baltasar Building / Santa-Cruz Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kinetic. Productora Audiovisual
Save this picture!
Baltasar Building / Santa-Cruz Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Kinetic. Productora Audiovisual

Equity: Balancing the quality of rental and private housing, preventing the hierarchy of property standards by creating an inclusive design that offers a response to different residents and needs.

Local crafts and industrial elements. Exploring ornamentation and traditional crafts through the new industrial technique of local manufacturers (such as steel and rope latticework) and a contemporary reinterpretation, in a constant dialogue with the artisan elements of the pre-existing building. In the building extension, the rope lattice and the stainless-steel die-cut sheet lattice are performed by local artisans.

Environmental Sustainability. Biophilia. In order to recover the ecological relationship with nature and its benefits for well-being, new infrastructures related to the support of plants are added, as well as the use of natural colors and materials. On the top floor terraces, a garden of native species is placed with the aim of promoting biodiversity and reducing the heat island effect in the city. 

Bioclimate. There are several bioclimatic solutions to reduce energy consumption. Among them are the EIFS-Thermal Inertia combination, the renovation of windows with a thermal break or the use of solar protection elements, such as traditional external blinds in the existing building, and the use of latticework in the extended floors.

Economic Sustainability. Achieved from energy efficiency bringing down energy consumption, resource efficiency, rehabilitating and taking advantage of an existing building, or local economy, reducing transport costs, and contributing to improve the economic activity in the area.  

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Pl. González Conde, 2, 30002 Murcia, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Santa-Cruz Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSpain
Cite: "Baltasar Building / Santa-Cruz Arquitectura" [Edificio Baltasar / Santa-Cruz Arquitectura] 22 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996846/edificio-baltasar-santa-cruz-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags