Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Italy
  5. LILELO / Little Leisure Lodge / Atelier LAVIT

LILELO / Little Leisure Lodge / Atelier LAVIT

Save
LILELO / Little Leisure Lodge / Atelier LAVIT

LILELO / Little Leisure Lodge / Atelier LAVIT - Exterior Photography, WindowsLILELO / Little Leisure Lodge / Atelier LAVIT - Interior Photography, BedroomLILELO / Little Leisure Lodge / Atelier LAVIT - Exterior PhotographyLILELO / Little Leisure Lodge / Atelier LAVIT - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamLILELO / Little Leisure Lodge / Atelier LAVIT - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Cabins & Lodges
Grazzano Badoglio, Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
LILELO / Little Leisure Lodge / Atelier LAVIT - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Silvia Lavit

Text description provided by the architects. Set in a landscape of vineyards and wooded areas, in the heart of Monferrato, the eco-hotel comprises a village of four independent wood and glass cabins whose design was inspired by the image of traditional haystacks. Three of them house the suites, while the fourth is a common space.

Save this picture!
LILELO / Little Leisure Lodge / Atelier LAVIT - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Silvia Lavit
Save this picture!
LILELO / Little Leisure Lodge / Atelier LAVIT - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam
© Silvia Lavit

The interior of the three suites is organized as a continuum, with the breakfast nook near the deck leading to the sleeping area, which leads to the bathroom at the opposite end. The result is a refuge that ensures privacy, while also offering the option of entertaining other guests. 

Save this picture!
LILELO / Little Leisure Lodge / Atelier LAVIT - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam, Deck
© Silvia Lavit
Save this picture!
LILELO / Little Leisure Lodge / Atelier LAVIT - Image 32 of 35
Plans Three cabins

The last cabin comprises a generous outdoor space and a large kitchen. It was conceived more as a meeting place than a reception area, and includes a large table where guests can sit together.

Save this picture!
LILELO / Little Leisure Lodge / Atelier LAVIT - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Silvia Lavit
Save this picture!
LILELO / Little Leisure Lodge / Atelier LAVIT - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Silvia Lavit

Designed with an eye on sustainability and energy efficiency using natural and eco-compatible materials, the cabins are raised off the ground, a construction approach that responds to the sloping land of the site. 

Save this picture!
LILELO / Little Leisure Lodge / Atelier LAVIT - Image 33 of 35
Section
Save this picture!
LILELO / Little Leisure Lodge / Atelier LAVIT - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Silvia Lavit

We took up the challenge of using prefabricated elements but without resorting to standardization. These factors are reflected in the roof, an A-shape with two fully glazed triangular elevations, which also acts as a wall and a load-bearing structure. The lodges weren’t designed as closed volumes from which the openings were subtracted, but as a space created by three inclined surfaces, following the Japanese logic of working on layers.

Save this picture!
LILELO / Little Leisure Lodge / Atelier LAVIT - Exterior Photography
© Silvia Lavit
Save this picture!
LILELO / Little Leisure Lodge / Atelier LAVIT - Image 34 of 35
Three cabins elevation 01
Save this picture!
LILELO / Little Leisure Lodge / Atelier LAVIT - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Silvia Lavit

With a rectangular plan measuring 6.0m on 9.0m and a ceiling height of 5.5 m, these little lodges are made of larch treated only with oil, a natural element that’s absorbed into the wood, enriching and nourishing it as it ages. Wood is also featured in the furnishings as well as the wall and floor finishes. The cabins therefore blend perfectly with their natural setting, almost as if they were camouflaged.

Save this picture!
LILELO / Little Leisure Lodge / Atelier LAVIT - Exterior Photography
© Silvia Lavit

In the Lilelo project, windows play a fundamental role from both the functional and aesthetic perspectives, bringing light as well as the landscape into the cabins. Thin windows were chosen to fit seamlessly into the wooden structure, encouraging a harmonious, almost symbiotic relationship between inside and out, which is the underlying aim of the entire project.

Save this picture!
LILELO / Little Leisure Lodge / Atelier LAVIT - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Silvia Lavit
Save this picture!
LILELO / Little Leisure Lodge / Atelier LAVIT - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Silvia Lavit

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:14035 Grazzano Badoglio, Asti, Moferrato, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier LAVIT
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesItaly

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesItaly
Cite: "LILELO / Little Leisure Lodge / Atelier LAVIT" 21 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996780/lilelo-little-leisure-lodge-atelier-lavit> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags