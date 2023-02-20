The South Harbor of Køge / SLA

+ 8

Responsible Partner : Mette Skjold

Landscape Architecture And Urban Planning : Tobias Theil Konishi, Hanne Bruun Møller, Josse Vermeulen

Planting Specialist : Andreas Jørgensen,Thomas Vejsnæs

Architecture And Urban Planning : Vandkunsten

City : Køge

Country : Denmark

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Once an industrial harbor that separated the city from its coastline, The South Harbor of Køge is now a resilient, nature-based neighborhood. Planned with a network of lush commons and an encircling promenade, the area is now well-connected, protected, and full of life.

The transformation of the former industrial harbor has been 13 years in the making. Back in 2010, SLA contributed to the winning development plan for Køge's former industrial port and railway area, Køge Kyst. The overall vision was to create a social, vibrant, and sustainable district by the coast that would strengthen Køge's role as an important center in the Copenhagen Metropolitan Area and the Oresund region.

SLA’s landscape plan for The South Harbor – the first neighborhood of Køge Kyst – ties the area together with a network of lush commons for the community. The commons handle all rainwater runoff, enhance biodiversity, and all connect to the public promenade that encircles the neighborhood. The 1.4 km long promenade acts as a connector and protector, linking residents to the adjoining salt meadow, harbor, and beach while also protecting the area from future storm surges.

The commons. The semi-public commons serve as the residents’ green refuges with areas for picnics, fitness, and hammocks amongst interesting plantings. When it rains, a winding waterway develops through the commons, as all rainwater runoff in the area is handled here. Designed to be slightly raised in the middle, The South Harbor’s rainwater will either run directly into the harbor or to the salt meadow. Thus, the entire area is equipped to handle a 100-year cloudburst event in a 2100 climate – comparable to a 500-year cloudburst event today.

The nature design. The public space design in The South Harbor is focused on bringing nature close to people. Here, this goes hand in hand with sensuous nature experiences, a high biodiversity, and a low need for maintenance.

The promenade’s planting is inspired by the salt meadow and the coastal planting – that can withstand sun, wind, and salt – while the nature design for the commons is inspired by the forest edges you find along Denmark's east-facing coasts. A mix of space-creating plantings, bushes, trees, and areas with low-cut grasses creates varied and eventful routes among species chosen to provide habitats for wildlife and seasonal experiences. Overall, the plants are robust, long-lived, and require low maintenance.

The promenade. The coastal areas near Køge are at high risk of flooding during storm surges. Besides being a recreational amenity, the elevated promenade around The South Harbor therefore also serves as a tidal dike.

The wide promenade is envisioned as the connector to the surrounding nature, sea, and harbor. Along its south-facing edges are stairs and recreational spaces for residents and visitors to enjoy the sun or access the footpaths of the large salt meadow.

In the coming years, the promenade will extend to Køge's harborfront. From here, you can access the beach, experience traces of the area’s industrial heritage, and enjoy the view over the waters of the bay.