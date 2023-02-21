Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
MIXC SUNGANG Commercial and Residential Building / 10 Design

  Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Apartments, Office Buildings, Commercial Architecture
Shenzhen, China
  Design Principals : Ted Givens, Chin Yong Ng
  Project Leader : Miriam Auyeung
  Design Team : Sonja Stoffels, Alex Li, Raymond Chan, Benny Leung, Sannie Yip, Lufei Li, Violette Chen, Han Tang, Harris Chu, Conrad Yau, Alan Yip
  Cgi Team : Jon Martin, Peter Alsterholm, Yasser Salomon, Laura Simonsen, Serhii Zvaholskyi
  Landscape Design : Instinct Fabrication, Morphis
  Project Collaborator : CAPOL International
  Curtain Wall Consultant : Kehao
  City : Shenzhen
  Country : China
MIXC SUNGANG Commercial and Residential Building / 10 Design
© SeilaoJiong Photography

Text description provided by the architects. International architecture practice 10 Design (part of Egis Group) has successfully converted a former warehouse site into a retail-gastronomy destination, marking an important milestone for the ongoing transformation of the Sungang industrial area. 10 Design was commissioned to reimagine the site into a 78,890sqm retail and F&B space topped with two Grade-A office towers. As part of the urban regeneration plan, the masterplan also includes residential and serviced apartment towers, resettlement housing, and public amenities.

MIXC SUNGANG Commercial and Residential Building / 10 Design
© SeilaoJiong Photography
MIXC SUNGANG Commercial and Residential Building / 10 Design
© SeilaoJiong Photography

Jointly led by two Design Principals, Ted Givens, and Chin Yong Ng, the concept for this new development breaks away from the conventional shopping mall design and instead draws inspiration from a traditional market square, creating a vibrant central meeting place for the community. 

Retail Strategy
Retail Strategy
MIXC SUNGANG Commercial and Residential Building / 10 Design
© SeilaoJiong Photography

The compelling frontage of MixC Sungang is marked by a sculptural stainless steel canopy that pulls visitors into a pedestrianized retail street, creating a dynamic boulevard for shoppers and diners to enjoy.

MIXC SUNGANG Commercial and Residential Building / 10 Design
© SeilaoJiong Photography
MIXC SUNGANG Commercial and Residential Building / 10 Design
© SeilaoJiong Photography

The retail street is punctuated by the shopping mall entrance - the jewel of the scheme. The design of the entrance is animated by three floating food truck-inspired structures, which creates a unique spatial experience for dining and gastronomic experiences.

MIXC SUNGANG Commercial and Residential Building / 10 Design
© SeilaoJiong Photography
MIXC SUNGANG Commercial and Residential Building / 10 Design
© SeilaoJiong Photography

By weaving the concept of the traditional marketplace and experiential retail together, MixC Sungang provides an immersive sensory experience to attract consumers from all backgrounds and age groups.

MIXC SUNGANG Commercial and Residential Building / 10 Design
© SeilaoJiong Photography
MIXC SUNGANG Commercial and Residential Building / 10 Design
© SeilaoJiong Photography

MixC Sungang is becoming a new catalyst of growth in this emerging CBD, as highlighted by Chief Operating Officer Miriam Auyeung. However, it also acts as a lifestyle complex that offers a rare opportunity for citizens to reconnect with nature and their communities in the bustling city of Shenzhen.

MIXC SUNGANG Commercial and Residential Building / 10 Design
© SeilaoJiong Photography

Project location

Shenzhen, China

10 Design
"MIXC SUNGANG Commercial and Residential Building / 10 Design" 21 Feb 2023. ArchDaily.

© SeilaoJiong Photography

华润置地笋岗中心·万象食家 / 10 Design

