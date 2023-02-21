MIXC SUNGANG Commercial and Residential Building / 10 Design

+ 19

Design Principals : Ted Givens, Chin Yong Ng

Project Leader : Miriam Auyeung

Design Team : Sonja Stoffels, Alex Li, Raymond Chan, Benny Leung, Sannie Yip, Lufei Li, Violette Chen, Han Tang, Harris Chu, Conrad Yau, Alan Yip

Cgi Team : Jon Martin, Peter Alsterholm, Yasser Salomon, Laura Simonsen, Serhii Zvaholskyi

Landscape Design : Instinct Fabrication, Morphis

Project Collaborator : CAPOL International

Curtain Wall Consultant : Kehao

City : Shenzhen

Country : China

Text description provided by the architects. International architecture practice 10 Design (part of Egis Group) has successfully converted a former warehouse site into a retail-gastronomy destination, marking an important milestone for the ongoing transformation of the Sungang industrial area. 10 Design was commissioned to reimagine the site into a 78,890sqm retail and F&B space topped with two Grade-A office towers. As part of the urban regeneration plan, the masterplan also includes residential and serviced apartment towers, resettlement housing, and public amenities.

Jointly led by two Design Principals, Ted Givens, and Chin Yong Ng, the concept for this new development breaks away from the conventional shopping mall design and instead draws inspiration from a traditional market square, creating a vibrant central meeting place for the community.

The compelling frontage of MixC Sungang is marked by a sculptural stainless steel canopy that pulls visitors into a pedestrianized retail street, creating a dynamic boulevard for shoppers and diners to enjoy.

The retail street is punctuated by the shopping mall entrance - the jewel of the scheme. The design of the entrance is animated by three floating food truck-inspired structures, which creates a unique spatial experience for dining and gastronomic experiences.

By weaving the concept of the traditional marketplace and experiential retail together, MixC Sungang provides an immersive sensory experience to attract consumers from all backgrounds and age groups.

MixC Sungang is becoming a new catalyst of growth in this emerging CBD, as highlighted by Chief Operating Officer Miriam Auyeung. However, it also acts as a lifestyle complex that offers a rare opportunity for citizens to reconnect with nature and their communities in the bustling city of Shenzhen.