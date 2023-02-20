Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. China
  5. Qingdao Future City / CLOU Architects

Qingdao Future City / CLOU Architects

Save
Qingdao Future City / CLOU Architects

Qingdao Future City / CLOU Architects - Exterior PhotographyQingdao Future City / CLOU Architects - Interior Photography, BeamQingdao Future City / CLOU Architects - Interior Photography, WindowsQingdao Future City / CLOU Architects - Interior PhotographyQingdao Future City / CLOU Architects - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Installations & Structures, Interior Design
Qingdao, China
  • Architects: CLOU architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2283
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Runzi Zhu
  • Design Team : Jan Clostermann, Lin Li, Xinhui Ding, Rentian Liu, Jingyao Cheng, Qiao Ding, Christopher Biggin
  • LDI : Qingdao Tengyuan Design Institute Co.,Ltd
  • Landscape : TOA Landscape Architecture
  • MEP : Promising Engineering and Consulting (Beijing) Co.,Ltd
  • Client : Vanke
  • City : Qingdao
  • Country : China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Qingdao Future City / CLOU Architects - Exterior Photography
© Runzi Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. CLOU architects were commissioned by Vanke to design the fourth-floor atrium of the newly opened Future City Mall in Qingdao. Located in Qingdao's northern district, Vanke Future City is a brand-new shopping and leisure destination devoted to the mingling of aesthetics, creativity, and social experiences, hoping to bring a fresh vitality to Qingdao’s old town and its surroundings. The crux of the design challenge was to create an iconic social space, tempting customers to the upper levels of the mall, and energizing its retail and dining areas. This led to the concept of an immersive jungle garden.

Save this picture!
Qingdao Future City / CLOU Architects - Interior Photography, Garden
© Runzi Zhu
Save this picture!
Qingdao Future City / CLOU Architects - Image 21 of 26
Axonometric
Save this picture!
Qingdao Future City / CLOU Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Arcade
© Runzi Zhu

Wandering in the Fantastic Jungle - The consumers of today value comfort and intimacy in commercial and public spaces and cherish nature, the outdoors, wellness, and social interaction above all. Responding to this, we decided to integrate nature and art into an immersive space, taking inspiration from the paintings of Henri Rousseau. We created a vibrant, experientially unique jungle garden. In the atrium’s central space, we chose a two-story red cube structure as the focal point, surrounded by a jungle of plants and water. Reminiscent of the primitive and mysterious scenes in Rousseau’s paintings: the vibrant colors, light, and shade, invokes an imaginative and dreamlike atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Qingdao Future City / CLOU Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Runzi Zhu
Save this picture!
Qingdao Future City / CLOU Architects - Image 16 of 26
Concept Diagram
Save this picture!
Qingdao Future City / CLOU Architects - Interior Photography
© Runzi Zhu

We chose bright red as our main color to create a striking visual impression, which will quickly grab people’s attention, like the flowers and animals that populate Rosseau’s mysterious paintings, we created a dazzling contrast between the colorful subject and detailed background and a pleasing sense of illusion.

Save this picture!
Qingdao Future City / CLOU Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Runzi Zhu

Save this picture!
Qingdao Future City / CLOU Architects - Interior Photography
© Runzi Zhu

A circular bridge on the first floor connects the central cube to its surrounding areas with varying staircases. Tropical greenery, seating, water features, and staircases create human-scale details, enhancing the walking experience and enticing customers to linger and explore. This alluring, outdoor feeling provides its visitors with a place where their imagination can roam freely. A variety of paths and steps create fun and interactive scenes for socializing, exploring, and taking photos. The entire atrium serves not only as a public space for the local community to relax but also as the perfect venue for joyful community events. 

Save this picture!
Qingdao Future City / CLOU Architects - Interior Photography
© Runzi Zhu
Save this picture!
Qingdao Future City / CLOU Architects - Image 26 of 26
Section
Save this picture!
Qingdao Future City / CLOU Architects - Interior Photography
© Runzi Zhu

With the unique spatial experience created for Qingdao Future City, CLOU hopes to activate the social and artistic potential of commercial space and make a fun, intimate and pleasurable place that creates lasting memories.

Save this picture!
Qingdao Future City / CLOU Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Runzi Zhu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Qingdao, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CLOU architects
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureInterior DesignChina

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureInterior DesignChina
Cite: "Qingdao Future City / CLOU Architects" 20 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996616/qingdao-future-city-clou-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Runzi Zhu

青岛未来城万科广场 / CLOU 柯路建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags