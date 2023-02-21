Submit a Project Advertise
World
Save
Daytona / Studio 360 - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Daytona / Studio 360 - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
Daytona / Studio 360 - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
Daytona / Studio 360 - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
San Benito, Mexico
  • Architects: Studio 360
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1360
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Helvex, MIDO, Millet, Mitza
  • Leas Architect : Karla Arroyo, Manuel Cambranis, Carlos Polanco, Emiliano Novelo
  • Design Team : Leonardo Arcique, Cecilia Carmona, Gloria Medina, Ely Rodríguez, Cesar May, Nadia Cajún
  • Clients : Bartega Desarrollos / Fernando Barbachano Ortega
  • Engineering : RPG Diseño Estructural / René Castillo
  • Collaborators : Eficon / Felipe Cámara, Gabriel Loret de Mola
  • City : San Benito
  • Country : Mexico
Daytona / Studio 360 - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Manolo R. Solís
Daytona / Studio 360 - Image 17 of 20
Site Plan
Daytona / Studio 360 - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Manolo R. Solís

Text description provided by the architects. Daytona are 4 beach houses located north of the Yucatan peninsula. The project is developed in a lot 40 meters deep by 30 meters in front with spectacular views of the Gulf of Mexico, a place with a hot humid climate and prevailing winds from the north, the design seeks the views and the refreshing breeze to take advantage of the sea ​​ensuring a low impact on the place.

Daytona / Studio 360 - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Manolo R. Solís
Daytona / Studio 360 - Image 18 of 20
Floor Plan
Daytona / Studio 360 - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Manolo R. Solís

The houses are withdrawn to the south of the property, freeing 70% of the land for the future recovery of coastal flora and fauna. The program of each house is grouped into two blocks connected by a large interior patio that allows cross ventilation and natural lighting in all areas. The spaces are stacked vertically and fold back on the north façade, generating stepped terraces that take advantage of the sea views.

Daytona / Studio 360 - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Manolo R. Solís
Daytona / Studio 360 - Image 19 of 20
Section
Daytona / Studio 360 - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Manolo R. Solís

The staircase, conceived as the central axis of communication, is resolved through uneven mezzanines that eliminate circulation corridors and maximize the use of space. The housing program is distributed in 6 interspersed levels; On the ground floor are the garage and the main entrance, half a level is ascended to the social area and other half levels to the 4 rooms, including a master suite and a lounge room on the top floor.

Daytona / Studio 360 - Exterior Photography, Chair, Coast
© Manolo R. Solís
Daytona / Studio 360 - Image 20 of 20
Section
Daytona / Studio 360 - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Manolo R. Solís

While the south façade is closed and protected from the sun, the north façade is open and with stepped and angled terraces that take advantage of the views by directing them towards the sunset or sunrise on each level.

Daytona / Studio 360 - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Countertop
© Manolo R. Solís
Daytona / Studio 360 - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Manolo R. Solís

The structural system is supported by two longitudinal load-bearing walls that free up the interior space and allow maximum opening to the north and to the interior patio, closing on their sides to guarantee privacy between the dwellings. The materiality of the project seeks its durability over time, it is based on a single chukum coating that blends in with the sand of the place and reduces the maintenance of the building, adapting to the marine conditions of the site.

Daytona / Studio 360 - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Manolo R. Solís

Project gallery

Studio 360
Cite: "Daytona / Studio 360" [Conjunto habitacional Daytona / Studio 360] 21 Feb 2023. ArchDaily.

