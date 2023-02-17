Esplanade House / Of Architecture

+ 16

Project Architect : James Mak

Lead Designer : Fai Chung, Philip

Program / Use / Building Function : Private residential

City : Newquay

Country : United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. On the serrated coastline of Fistral Bay, a new residence sits on top of a tiered terrace garden on the cliffs of Esplanade Road. As the clients’ home and workspace, the three-story building is a project in being inventive with a minimal palette.

The house has a single-pitch zinc roof, untainted and bright-rolled. Paying homage to the former roofline, the facade is demarcated by a staggering horizontal ‘plimsoll’ line. It separates the roughcast render at lower levels from the smooth render above. Monolithic and modest in material, the textured lime rendered with silver metals intends to be a refinement of British seaside architecture.

The sloping terrain informs the floorplan of the site. The sculptural plywood stairs leading from the ground floor bring natural light and connection to the main living space upstairs. Long steel beams with an exposed soffit allow for unobstructed views around the 4m-high living space, and from the horizon of the sea to the lawn of the south-facing back garden. The screening room and library with a roof light offer an intimate setting to read and relax on the top floor.

The brief was to use everyday fixtures and objects to create something special - instilling the quality of the utilitarian and industrial aesthetic into a domestic setting. Internally, the house celebrates local materials by featuring bare concrete blocks, revealing the beauty in the stonemasonry of the region. With exposed galvanized conduits, ductwork, and industrial light fittings, the architecture is truthful to the unembellished infrastructure that powers it.