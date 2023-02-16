Submit a Project Advertise
World
Hyaku Yama / zhaobo.architectural design studio + L&CS studio - Interior Photography, Door, Brick, Windows, FacadeHyaku Yama / zhaobo.architectural design studio + L&CS studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, SinkHyaku Yama / zhaobo.architectural design studio + L&CS studio - Interior PhotographyHyaku Yama / zhaobo.architectural design studio + L&CS studio - Interior Photography, WindowsHyaku Yama / zhaobo.architectural design studio + L&CS studio - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Cultural Architecture, Restoration
Caotun Township, Taiwan
  • City : Caotun Township
  • Country : Taiwan
Hyaku Yama / zhaobo.architectural design studio + L&CS studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Sink
Courtesy of zhaobo.architectural design studio

Text description provided by the architects. When this case was designed, the owner was an artist couple who positioned it as an exhibition venue for displaying antiques and fine arts. Therefore, the building must have the same temperament and texture and must show handmade texture and traces. hyaku yama is the name of the case.

Hyaku Yama / zhaobo.architectural design studio + L&CS studio - Interior Photography
Courtesy of zhaobo.architectural design studio

"Hyaku yama" is the Japanese pronunciation of "Hundred Mountains". "Hundred" symbolizes the variety of utensils in the store, and "mountain" is a stone protruding from the ground. The facade of the building is hand-chiseled, and the "ㄇ"-shaped cement exterior wall with rough texture echoes the word "mountain" in the store name.

Hyaku Yama / zhaobo.architectural design studio + L&CS studio - Interior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of zhaobo.architectural design studio

Bamboo, wood, soil, stone, and other materials are used to grow according to the situation, such as the natural scenery on the rocks. The top of the gate is made of bamboo, a representative material of Nantou, which is woven into a bamboo-woven wall, which echoes the local characteristics and creates a strong visual effect with the cement exterior.

Hyaku Yama / zhaobo.architectural design studio + L&CS studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of zhaobo.architectural design studio
Hyaku Yama / zhaobo.architectural design studio + L&CS studio - Interior Photography, Door, Brick, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of zhaobo.architectural design studio

The paint on the interior walls is mixed with soil, white cement, and rice stalks to create an unmodified texture on the walls, leaving a hand-made residual warmth. The interior contains many elements of Taiwanese earthen houses. A small tea house is designed at the back of the first floor, which is made of wood and cement. To enter, you need to bend down and enter the two-story space through a small door. The roof is a 45-degree inclined roof, and a row of skylights designed between the eaves and the wall introduces natural light. Let the light and shadow move on the wall with time.

Hyaku Yama / zhaobo.architectural design studio + L&CS studio - Interior Photography
Courtesy of zhaobo.architectural design studio

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Caotun Township, Nantou County, Taiwan 542

