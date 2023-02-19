Submit a Project Advertise
World
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Brenner, Italy
  • Design, Structure Details : Architect Martin Seidner, Architect Nadia Erschbaumer
  • Program / Use / Building Function : Residential Building
  • Windows : Tip Top
  • City : Brenner
  • Country : Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Zierhof with Parlor / NAEMAS Architekturkonzepte - Exterior Photography
© Gustav Willeit

How architecture and interior design can help in processing trauma. The inherited farm was completely destroyed by a devastating fire. After this drastic blow of fate, the owners wanted to rebuild the building at a different location. The joint inspection of various building sites and the subsequent analyses served to find the location of the new building.

Zierhof with Parlor / NAEMAS Architekturkonzepte - Exterior Photography
© Gustav Willeit
Zierhof with Parlor / NAEMAS Architekturkonzepte - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows
© Gustav Willeit

The site analyses revealed an optimally situated building site in terms of sunlight, alignment, and orientation in a similar location to the existing building. The slope towards the south with an elevated positioning in relation to the rest of the valley offers optimal sunlight even in the winter months.

Zierhof with Parlor / NAEMAS Architekturkonzepte - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Gustav Willeit

The client’s wish was to create 2 separate building volumes and a contemporary, modern design language with quotations and materials from the historical context. Therefore, the choice fell on an asymmetrical gable roof and on a facade pattern as a quotation of the existing farmhouse.

Zierhof with Parlor / NAEMAS Architekturkonzepte - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Gustav Willeit
Zierhof with Parlor / NAEMAS Architekturkonzepte - Image 26 of 31
Plan - Ground floor
Zierhof with Parlor / NAEMAS Architekturkonzepte - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade, Windows
© Gustav Willeit
Zierhof with Parlor / NAEMAS Architekturkonzepte - Interior Photography, Windows
© Gustav Willeit

The completely different interior worlds, on the one hand, recreate the historical context and, on the other hand, manage to break with the past and reinterpret it. The design of the first building follows the historical context and materials, a wooden floor with larch was combined with linen textiles and a stone of Silberquarzit extracted from a mine nearby. Also, the fall protection of the stairs was inspired by a pattern of the façade of the old farmhouse.

Zierhof with Parlor / NAEMAS Architekturkonzepte - Interior Photography, Stairs, Concrete, Handrail
© Gustav Willeit
Zierhof with Parlor / NAEMAS Architekturkonzepte - Interior Photography, Column
© Gustav Willeit

The living area of the upper building can be recognized as a reinterpretation of the peasant parlor: the exposed concrete with its wooden structure forms the new central family area with the centrally located colored stove. The kitchen is a color composition of red, pink, and black, and the floor is made of “terrazzo”, matching the bold and happily colored surfaces of the furniture.

Zierhof with Parlor / NAEMAS Architekturkonzepte - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows
© Gustav Willeit

Therefore, the interior world also reflects two points of view, two interpretations, and two approaches regarding the reappraisal of the events and helps the owners in healing the trauma.

Zierhof with Parlor / NAEMAS Architekturkonzepte - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Gustav Willeit

NAEMAS Architekturkonzepte
Cite: "Zierhof with Parlor / NAEMAS Architekturkonzepte" 19 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996512/zierhof-with-parlor-naemas-architekturkonzepte> ISSN 0719-8884

