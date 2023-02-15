Submit a Project Advertise
ISSN 0719-8884
Balcony House / Bassico Arquitectos

Balcony House / Bassico Arquitectos

Balcony House / Bassico Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
Balcony House / Bassico Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
Balcony House / Bassico Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows
Balcony House / Bassico Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Deck, Patio

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Medellín, Colombia
  Architects: Bassico Arquitectos
  Area: 8633 ft²
  Year: 2022
  Photographs:
    Photographs :Carlos Vélez
  Manufacturers:
    Manufacturers :  El Cedro Rojo, Konkretus
Balcony House / Bassico Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Carlos Vélez
Balcony House / Bassico Arquitectos - Image 25 of 30
Plan
Balcony House / Bassico Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Carlos Vélez

Text description provided by the architects. The house is projected as a device to observe and contemplate the valley from the eastern mountain. A volume that clings to it, penetrates, and flies at the same time.

Balcony House / Bassico Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Carlos Vélez

Balcony House / Bassico Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Carlos Vélez

Two heavy floor slabs frame the horizon of the mountainous landscape. They organize and contain on the periphery the main spaces of the house and turn its gaze to the mountains. Courtyards of different proportions perforate them to generate accesses, lighting and ventilation for secondary spaces.

Balcony House / Bassico Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Carlos Vélez
Balcony House / Bassico Arquitectos - Image 26 of 30
Section 01
Balcony House / Bassico Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Carlos Vélez

The house is an extensive balcony to always be related to the valley, the mountains, the sunsets, the night, the distant city, and the changing landscape.

Balcony House / Bassico Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Carlos Vélez
Balcony House / Bassico Arquitectos - Image 28 of 30
North facade
Balcony House / Bassico Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Carlos Vélez

Project gallery

Bassico Arquitectos
Office

Concrete

Residential Architecture, Houses, Colombia

"Balcony House / Bassico Arquitectos" [Casa Balcón / Bassico Arquitectos] 15 Feb 2023. ArchDaily.

