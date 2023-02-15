Balcony House / Bassico Arquitectos

+ 25

Houses • Medellín, Colombia Architects: Bassico Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 8633 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Carlos Vélez

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : El Cedro Rojo , Konkretus

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is projected as a device to observe and contemplate the valley from the eastern mountain. A volume that clings to it, penetrates, and flies at the same time.

Two heavy floor slabs frame the horizon of the mountainous landscape. They organize and contain on the periphery the main spaces of the house and turn its gaze to the mountains. Courtyards of different proportions perforate them to generate accesses, lighting and ventilation for secondary spaces.

The house is an extensive balcony to always be related to the valley, the mountains, the sunsets, the night, the distant city, and the changing landscape.