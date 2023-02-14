Buan Art Factory / Narrative Architects

+ 18

Program / Use / Building Function : Cultural Architecture / Art Workshop

City : Buan

Country : South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. Buan Salt Factory, located in the old city center near the local permanent market, produced refined salt through the traditional method. This market had played an important role in Buan where the fisheries industry was developed but finally remained in ruins after its operation was suspended in 2009. The Buan Art Factory is located at the site of this salt factory. The atypical lot is deep inside, with a narrow entrance. As an urban regeneration facility for local residents traveling to and from the market, the long metal facade has strong recognition toward the permanent market.

The brick mass on the first floor, which receded behind, and the protruding steel gable mass on the second floor intersect, creating an enclosed wall that welcomes passers-by. The first floor with an uneven red brick is an extension of an old residential area, and the road created below the metal mass is a consideration for the house behind the site and an extension of the alleyway.

The two-story gable roof and highly reflective metal exterior are inspired by a salt factory. The Y-shaped column, which supports the mass, creates the tension of the overhang and makes an intimate rest area with low ceiling height. This space under the mass allows seeing across four levels from the market entrance to the open space on the backside. On the low-height second-floor terrace, the activities in the building can readily spread to the alleyway, allowing communication with passers-by. The height of the building gradually increases along the slope from the terrace to the mass of the gable, reducing the pressure on the size of the building.

The lobby with two open floors has the type of factory building where the steel structure is exposed as it is. Rich natural light pours through the window of the gable mass, which is wide open toward the southeast, overcoming the enclosed site. Except for the asymmetric protruding structure of the overhang, each room and lighting have a very simple and regular arrangement, to build a modular space for each artist later. The ceiling with the silver deck plate is exposed as it is like a salt cauldron that reflects the light. The transparent polycarbonate, which lightly divides the first floor, introduces natural light into the office. This material is also used as the top of a table, made with abandoned salt bags, and reminds of salt crystals formed in a flat pot.