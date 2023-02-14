Submit a Project Advertise
  Buan Art Factory / Narrative Architects

Buan Art Factory / Narrative Architects

Buan Art Factory / Narrative Architects

Buan Art Factory / Narrative Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeBuan Art Factory / Narrative Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, BeamBuan Art Factory / Narrative Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamBuan Art Factory / Narrative Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, BeamBuan Art Factory / Narrative Architects - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Adaptive Reuse, Cultural Center
Buan, South Korea
  • Architects: Narrative Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  478
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Kyungsub Shin
  • Lead Architects : Namin Hwang, Sihong Kim
Buan Art Factory / Narrative Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kyungsub Shin

Text description provided by the architects. Buan Salt Factory, located in the old city center near the local permanent market, produced refined salt through the traditional method. This market had played an important role in Buan where the fisheries industry was developed but finally remained in ruins after its operation was suspended in 2009. The Buan Art Factory is located at the site of this salt factory. The atypical lot is deep inside, with a narrow entrance. As an urban regeneration facility for local residents traveling to and from the market, the long metal facade has strong recognition toward the permanent market.

Buan Art Factory / Narrative Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Kyungsub Shin
Buan Art Factory / Narrative Architects - Image 18 of 23
Plan - Ground floor
Buan Art Factory / Narrative Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
© Kyungsub Shin
Buan Art Factory / Narrative Architects - Interior Photography
© Kyungsub Shin

The brick mass on the first floor, which receded behind, and the protruding steel gable mass on the second floor intersect, creating an enclosed wall that welcomes passers-by. The first floor with an uneven red brick is an extension of an old residential area, and the road created below the metal mass is a consideration for the house behind the site and an extension of the alleyway.

Buan Art Factory / Narrative Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Kyungsub Shin
Buan Art Factory / Narrative Architects - Image 23 of 23
Longitudinal Section 01

The two-story gable roof and highly reflective metal exterior are inspired by a salt factory. The Y-shaped column, which supports the mass, creates the tension of the overhang and makes an intimate rest area with low ceiling height. This space under the mass allows seeing across four levels from the market entrance to the open space on the backside. On the low-height second-floor terrace, the activities in the building can readily spread to the alleyway, allowing communication with passers-by. The height of the building gradually increases along the slope from the terrace to the mass of the gable, reducing the pressure on the size of the building.

Buan Art Factory / Narrative Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade
© Kyungsub Shin
Buan Art Factory / Narrative Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, Beam
© Kyungsub Shin

The lobby with two open floors has the type of factory building where the steel structure is exposed as it is. Rich natural light pours through the window of the gable mass, which is wide open toward the southeast, overcoming the enclosed site. Except for the asymmetric protruding structure of the overhang, each room and lighting have a very simple and regular arrangement, to build a modular space for each artist later. The ceiling with the silver deck plate is exposed as it is like a salt cauldron that reflects the light. The transparent polycarbonate, which lightly divides the first floor, introduces natural light into the office. This material is also used as the top of a table, made with abandoned salt bags, and reminds of salt crystals formed in a flat pot.

Buan Art Factory / Narrative Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kyungsub Shin

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Buan-gun, South Korea

Narrative Architects
Materials

SteelBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseCultural CenterSouth Korea

Cite: "Buan Art Factory / Narrative Architects" 14 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996461/buan-art-factory-narrative-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

