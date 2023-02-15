Submit a Project Advertise
Corner Fold House / Whittaker Parsons - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© French + Tye

Corner Fold House / Whittaker Parsons - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeCorner Fold House / Whittaker Parsons - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeCorner Fold House / Whittaker Parsons - Interior Photography, WindowsCorner Fold House / Whittaker Parsons - Interior Photography, WindowsCorner Fold House / Whittaker Parsons - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Peckham, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Whittaker Parsons
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  123
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :French + Tye
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  E H Smith, MOSO, Sightline Aluminium Systems
  • Lead Architects : Camilla Parsons, Matthew Whittaker
  • Architect : Valeria Di Carlo
  • Part I Assistant : Willam Chew
  • Main Contractor : BCS - Building Contractor & Services Ltd.
  • Structural & Civil Engineers : Price & Myers
  • Sap Consultant : Vision Energy
  • City : Peckham
  • Country : United Kingdom
Corner Fold House / Whittaker Parsons - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© French + Tye

Text description provided by the architects. The Corner Fold House is a compact, urban infill carefully crafted by Whittaker Parsons for a downsizing couple in south London. Sandwiched between a live substation and a short Victorian terrace, the Corner Fold House makes the most of the 3.9m wide plot.  Built on a tight budget within a logistically challenging context, Whittaker Parsons has economically designed this compact house with moments of spatial and material generosity, utilizing every inch of space.

Corner Fold House / Whittaker Parsons - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Brick, Facade
© French + Tye
Corner Fold House / Whittaker Parsons - Interior Photography, Brick, Handrail
© French + Tye

Forming a bookend to the short terrace, the architects have skillfully manipulated the form of the house; its parapet is faceted, folding elegantly around the corner, creating a robust and quietly confident addition to the streetscape. The choice of red brick and in-situ concrete bands is a nod to the surrounding Victorian terraces.

Corner Fold House / Whittaker Parsons - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© French + Tye

 Internally the spaces unfold, offering a bright and calm sanctuary with far-reaching views across the property's green roof and the neighboring leafy gardens to Crystal Palace. The accommodation is split over three floors comprising: a living room and bathroom at entrance level, an impressive top floor master bedroom boasting expansive views south, and a kitchen-diner, washroom–utility room, and subterranean study/guest bedroom located on the lower ground floor.  All spaces have been meticulously detailed, making the most of readily available materials.

Corner Fold House / Whittaker Parsons - Interior Photography, Windows
© French + Tye

A beautifully crafted oak staircase is located at the front of the building serving the south-facing habitable rooms. The stair and balustrades have been detailed to create a sense of movement and energy, naturally lit by large north-facing windows. The curved plaster wall and its mirrored recesses bounce light into the spaces.  The hit & miss brickwork on the front elevation lets light into the stairwell but crucially provides screening from passers-by on the street.

Corner Fold House / Whittaker Parsons - Interior Photography, Handrail
© French + Tye
Corner Fold House / Whittaker Parsons - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© French + Tye
Corner Fold House / Whittaker Parsons - Image 24 of 24
Section

The lower ground floor, housing the kitchen and dining space, is formed of two volumes. The first volume holds the kitchen, with a polished concrete floor, bamboo-lined joinery, and a worktop.  The second larger volume accommodates a seating area below-exposed timber ceiling joists and adjacent floor-to-ceiling sliding doors leading into the incredibly private sunken courtyard garden.

Corner Fold House / Whittaker Parsons - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© French + Tye
Corner Fold House / Whittaker Parsons - Interior Photography, Windows
© French + Tye
Corner Fold House / Whittaker Parsons - Interior Photography, Closet
© French + Tye

Traditional construction methods were used to keep the construction costs low and ensure a good quality of the build.  The garden, green roof, and internal spaces are easy to maintain, an electric car charging point is installed, and thermal elements are designed to ensure the occupant's comfort and minimize the property's running costs. 

Project gallery

