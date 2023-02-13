Submit a Project Advertise
World
Casa da Mata Restrooms / Luiza Jung Arquitetura 360 - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Gabriel Konrath

Casa da Mata Restrooms / Luiza Jung Arquitetura 360 - Exterior Photography, Forest, Deck

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Small Scale
Indianópolis, Brazil
  Program : Sanitários em área de eventos/lazer; Hotel.
  City : Indianópolis
  Country : Brazil
Casa da Mata Restrooms / Luiza Jung Arquitetura 360 - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Gabriel Konrath
© Gabriel Konrath

Text description provided by the architects. The natural landscape is the main protagonist in this 115m² intervention. The project arose from the need to provide infrastructure for the Casa da Mata event space, located on the property of more than 20 hectares of the Hotel Parador Hampel, in São Francisco de Paula - RS. The place, which is in the middle of the native forest, is the setting for the gastronomic event A Ferro e Fogo, which takes place weekly; and it is also a stage for private events.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Casa da Mata Restrooms / Luiza Jung Arquitetura 360 - Exterior Photography, Forest, Beam
© Gabriel Konrath
© Gabriel Konrath

The challenge was to insert a set of toilets that could serve the events and that added to the hotel as a space of experience, resignification, and respect for nature. For this, the design of the architecture in its implantation, forms, and materials was premised on the understanding of the natural potential of the place. The starting point was the definition that the existing vegetation would remain preserved and that the proposal should adapt to the natural environment.

Casa da Mata Restrooms / Luiza Jung Arquitetura 360 - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Gabriel Konrath
© Gabriel Konrath

Around a majestic araucaria tree, we proposed a circular platform raised above the ground, and walkways are traced that enter the forest and take the user to the chosen intervention site. In a semicircle, the wooden volumes that hold the sanitary units are arranged. These, in turn, were designed individually to facilitate layout distribution among the trees; and have a trapezoidal shape that widens on the glazed side facing the forest, offering privacy and an exclusive view of the interior of each cabin. At the ends of the semicircle are sets of washbasins that, in a simple gesture, reflect the green surroundings next to the user's face. The site does not have built coverage, instigating the delimitation of built and open spaces.

Casa da Mata Restrooms / Luiza Jung Arquitetura 360 - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Gabriel Konrath
© Gabriel Konrath
Casa da Mata Restrooms / Luiza Jung Arquitetura 360 - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Deck, Forest
© Gabriel Konrath
© Gabriel Konrath
Axo
Axo
Casa da Mata Restrooms / Luiza Jung Arquitetura 360 - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Gabriel Konrath
© Gabriel Konrath

The project seeks a dialogue with nature and mimics it through a living space that transforms over time. The passage of hours is perceived by the play of light and shadow in the volumes, as well as the passage of days is evidenced in the textures and colors of the materials adopted. This space is an invitation to reconnect. An invitation to rethink the relationship between being, nature, and architecture.

Casa da Mata Restrooms / Luiza Jung Arquitetura 360 - Exterior Photography, Forest, Handrail
© Gabriel Konrath
© Gabriel Konrath

Project location

Address:Parador Hampel. Rua Boca da Serra 445, Indianópolis, São Francisco de Paula, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

Luiza Jung Arquitetura 360
Material

Wood

