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Flat for One / Metrics Architecture Studio

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Flat for One / Metrics Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairFlat for One / Metrics Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, SinkFlat for One / Metrics Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Table, ChairFlat for One / Metrics Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, TableFlat for One / Metrics Architecture Studio - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Apartment Interiors
Taiwan, China
  • Architects: Metrics Architecture Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  55
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yucen Zhao
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ferm Living, SKK
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Flat for One / Metrics Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Yucen Zhao

Text description provided by the architects. The project was to transform a 55sqm 2-bedroom located in southern Taiwan into a suite for one, including a small work area; an opportunity to rethink an ideal space for the increasing modern single.

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Metrics Architecture Studio
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WoodGlassSteel

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Cite: "Flat for One / Metrics Architecture Studio" 21 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996366/flat-for-one-metrics-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Yucen Zhao

一人宅 / Metrics Architecture Studio

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