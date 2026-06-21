Flat for One / Metrics Architecture Studio

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Taiwan, China
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Architects: Metrics Architecture Studio
- Area: 55 m²
- Year: 2021
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Photographs:Yucen Zhao
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Manufacturers: Ferm Living, SKK
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- Category: Apartment Interiors
- Design Team: Pey Lung, LBan Hsu, Feng Qiao
- City: Taiwan
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The project was to transform a 55sqm 2-bedroom located in southern Taiwan into a suite for one, including a small work area; an opportunity to rethink an ideal space for the increasing modern single.