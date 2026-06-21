Flat for One / Metrics Architecture Studio

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Category: Apartment Interiors

Design Team: Pey Lung, LBan Hsu, Feng Qiao

City: Taiwan

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. The project was to transform a 55sqm 2-bedroom located in southern Taiwan into a suite for one, including a small work area; an opportunity to rethink an ideal space for the increasing modern single.