We Coffee Jardins / BYN Studio + ENTRE Arquitetos

+ 15

Project Team : Vinícius Capella, Daniele Capella, Bittor Monasterio, André Furtado e Gabriela Sthefany

Lighting Design : Studio Iris

City : São Paulo

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. We Coffee is an oriental-influenced coffee shop, with personalized products and a diverse menu of confident coffees, teas, sweets, and snacks.

For its second store in Brazil, located in the Jardins Paulista neighborhood in São Paulo, we designed the space based on the same principle as the first store we developed in the Liberdade neighborhood, with an immersive, minimalist, and contemporary space, always using materialities and textures in white tones. In this way, the space makes it possible to highlight foods that are mostly colorful and have unique shapes and flavors.

Curved elements are part of the project's atmosphere, whether in the ceiling or in the layout, as well as in the curved ceramic coating, sensorial expanding the customer's experience.

With tables designed exclusively for the café and chairs by designer Marcelo Caruso, we organized the layout with neutral and sophisticated elements.

We also brought grandeur to the façade by designing vertical sunshades that help in the continuity of the visual language of the ground floor and mezzanine, ensuring greater prominence for the cafeteria on the corner of Alameda Lorena and Haddock Lobo.