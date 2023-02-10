Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Brazil
  5. We Coffee Jardins / BYN Studio + ENTRE Arquitetos

We Coffee Jardins / BYN Studio + ENTRE Arquitetos

Save
We Coffee Jardins / BYN Studio + ENTRE Arquitetos

We Coffee Jardins / BYN Studio + ENTRE Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeWe Coffee Jardins / BYN Studio + ENTRE Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, BeamWe Coffee Jardins / BYN Studio + ENTRE Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, ChairWe Coffee Jardins / BYN Studio + ENTRE Arquitetos - Interior Photography, KitchenWe Coffee Jardins / BYN Studio + ENTRE Arquitetos - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Coffee Shop
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: ENTRE Arquitetos, byn studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Boobam, Gail revestimento, Portobello
  • Lead Architect : Vinícius Capella
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
We Coffee Jardins / BYN Studio + ENTRE Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. We Coffee is an oriental-influenced coffee shop, with personalized products and a diverse menu of confident coffees, teas, sweets, and snacks.

Save this picture!
We Coffee Jardins / BYN Studio + ENTRE Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
We Coffee Jardins / BYN Studio + ENTRE Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Manuel Sá

For its second store in Brazil, located in the Jardins Paulista neighborhood in São Paulo, we designed the space based on the same principle as the first store we developed in the Liberdade neighborhood, with an immersive, minimalist, and contemporary space, always using materialities and textures in white tones. In this way, the space makes it possible to highlight foods that are mostly colorful and have unique shapes and flavors.

Save this picture!
We Coffee Jardins / BYN Studio + ENTRE Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
We Coffee Jardins / BYN Studio + ENTRE Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Manuel Sá

Curved elements are part of the project's atmosphere, whether in the ceiling or in the layout, as well as in the curved ceramic coating, sensorial expanding the customer's experience.

Save this picture!
We Coffee Jardins / BYN Studio + ENTRE Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Shelving, Countertop
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
We Coffee Jardins / BYN Studio + ENTRE Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Manuel Sá

With tables designed exclusively for the café and chairs by designer Marcelo Caruso, we organized the layout with neutral and sophisticated elements.

Save this picture!
We Coffee Jardins / BYN Studio + ENTRE Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Manuel Sá

We also brought grandeur to the façade by designing vertical sunshades that help in the continuity of the visual language of the ground floor and mezzanine, ensuring greater prominence for the cafeteria on the corner of Alameda Lorena and Haddock Lobo.

Save this picture!
We Coffee Jardins / BYN Studio + ENTRE Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Manuel Sá

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Alameda Lorena, 1682 - Jardim Paulista, São Paulo - SP, 01424-006, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ENTRE Arquitetos
Office
byn studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopBrazil
Cite: "We Coffee Jardins / BYN Studio + ENTRE Arquitetos " [Cafeteria We Coffee - Unidade Jardins / BYN Studio + ENTRE Arquitetos ] 10 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996263/we-coffee-jardins-byn-studio-plus-entre-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags