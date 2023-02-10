Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. House in Quang Yen / ngo + pasierbinsky + ra.atelier

House in Quang Yen / ngo + pasierbinsky + ra.atelier

Save
House in Quang Yen / ngo + pasierbinsky + ra.atelier

House in Quang Yen / ngo + pasierbinsky + ra.atelier - Exterior Photography, WindowsHouse in Quang Yen / ngo + pasierbinsky + ra.atelier - Interior Photography, WindowsHouse in Quang Yen / ngo + pasierbinsky + ra.atelier - Interior PhotographyHouse in Quang Yen / ngo + pasierbinsky + ra.atelier - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, BeamHouse in Quang Yen / ngo + pasierbinsky + ra.atelier - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: ngo + pasierbinsky, ra.atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  121
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Jeffrey Totaro
  • Architecture Design : Duc Ngo, Gia Thang Pham, Piotr Pasierbinski
  • Program / Use / Building Function : Residential
  • Country : Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Quang Yen / ngo + pasierbinsky + ra.atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jeffrey Totaro

Text description provided by the architects. The house originated from the old garden, is the continuation of the owner’s lifestyle for generations, and provides more flexible spaces for the big family to gather sometimes. The current owners are a retired doctor-teacher husband and wife, living with their sister and children.

Save this picture!
House in Quang Yen / ngo + pasierbinsky + ra.atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jeffrey Totaro
Save this picture!
House in Quang Yen / ngo + pasierbinsky + ra.atelier - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Jeffrey Totaro

The heart of the old garden was the half-moon pond with mountain miniature, countless bonsai pots, the front flower garden built by grandfather, and the back-side vegetable garden by grandmother. The new garden is constructed on two new half-moon curves intersecting at 2 points, together with two centers, shaping a square which is the footprint of the new house, in the middle of the site.

Save this picture!
House in Quang Yen / ngo + pasierbinsky + ra.atelier - Interior Photography
© Jeffrey Totaro
Save this picture!
House in Quang Yen / ngo + pasierbinsky + ra.atelier - Image 26 of 32
Site plan

The front half of the first half-moon becomes a pond to the south, inviting the cool wind to breeze in, and the back part of the second half-moon becomes a more inner yard, as an extension of the kitchen, connecting to the vegetable garden. In front of the pond, there is a flower garden, and a pathway leading to the entrance of the house.

Save this picture!
House in Quang Yen / ngo + pasierbinsky + ra.atelier - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail, Beam
© Jeffrey Totaro
Save this picture!
House in Quang Yen / ngo + pasierbinsky + ra.atelier - Image 28 of 32
Perspective Section

Inside the house, a circular opening links two main spaces. While the main space on the ground floor can be vaguely understood as 1, 2, 3, or 4 rooms, the main space on the 1st floor contains a stair, a common room, and a worship room.

Save this picture!
House in Quang Yen / ngo + pasierbinsky + ra.atelier - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam
© Jeffrey Totaro
Save this picture!
House in Quang Yen / ngo + pasierbinsky + ra.atelier - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jeffrey Totaro
Save this picture!
House in Quang Yen / ngo + pasierbinsky + ra.atelier - Image 27 of 32
Plans
Save this picture!
House in Quang Yen / ngo + pasierbinsky + ra.atelier - Interior Photography, Bench
© Jeffrey Totaro

Through the circular opening, this worship room is extended to the empty space below, composing the main spatial axis, connecting the water landscape front to the ambient light pouring from the north through the skylight window. Bedrooms and other supporting spaces, forming an L shape, are organized around this central axis.

Save this picture!
House in Quang Yen / ngo + pasierbinsky + ra.atelier - Interior Photography, Closet, Windows
© Jeffrey Totaro

The large waterfront to the south not only brings an impressive visual effect but also stabilizes the micro-climate of the house, warm in winter, and cool in summer. With a big tile roof, and multiple layers of insulation, together with the right proportional doors and windows, the inner space of the house can be bright enough, or dark enough, giving comfort and privacy. Each main space has its central column, abstractly recalling the trees in the garden as if the family is living under the branches. The house is the extension of the garden, the garden is the extension of the house.

Save this picture!
House in Quang Yen / ngo + pasierbinsky + ra.atelier - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jeffrey Totaro

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ngo + pasierbinsky
Office
ra.atelier
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "House in Quang Yen / ngo + pasierbinsky + ra.atelier" 10 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996257/house-in-quang-yen-ngo-plus-pasierbinsky-plus-rtelier> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags