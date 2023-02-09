Play Body Exhibition / Os Espacialistas

+ 21

Project Team : Diogo Castro, Luis Baptista, Sérgio Estevão

City : Algés

Country : Portugal

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Os Espacialistas have created the scenography for the temporary exhibition: “Amor Vene- ris: A travel to the sexual female pleasure” inside an existing palace, Palácio Anjos, in Algés, Oeiras, Portugal.

Os Espacialistas proposed a kind of scenographic female body, born from the poetic and aesthetic segregation of the real and imaginary qualities of the works of art presented. Built from conceptual displacement, from a raw modular structural system of civil construction to a sculptural structural system, which transforms concrete foundations into “delicate domino feet” (an anatomical reflection of the human foot’s cubic “astragalus” bone, the origin of the game of dice and dominoes) and which transforms metal tubes into elegant female legs, lying “eroptically” beyond the velvet curtains.

The idea of travel/promenade is enhanced by the different textures and colors of the walls and fabrics that are directly related to the colors of the body and the historical and symbolic changes associated with them, which are also present.

Over time, color, as a cultural construct, has moved from matter to light and sensation. Imbued with (in)material qualities, idealized in its primordial etymological meaning of the skin or body surface that it hides, involves, or conceals, it is present in all the scenes of the interior life of this inhabited body...Pearl and ivory, pink and red, orange and yellow, white and black, blue and green, orange and violet - all are present!