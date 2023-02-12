LVP House / FLV Arquitectura

+ 16

Houses • Córdoba, Argentina Architects: FLV Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 425 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Gonzalo Viramonte

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Lumion Cerro Negro , Corblock , Merlino , Quadri , Trimble Navigation , Woodstock muebles , labrin instalaciones Manufacturers :

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a private neighborhood in the southern area of ​​Córdoba, on an irregularly shaped corner site. On its shorter side, the entrance of the house is projected together with the social area, and on the longer side a blind façade is projected on which the private area of ​​the house rests. To differentiate both functions, a contrast of volumes, levels, and heights is established, which is evidenced by the façade of the house. The social area of ​​the house is defined by a 3.50-high exposed concrete slab, which seems to float uninterruptedly covering the living room, kitchen, and gallery.

The entrance of the house is raised through steps to give it more hierarchy and accompany the scale of the social area into which it is entered. To access the private sector of the house descends to street level through steps, which communicate with the distribution area of ​​the bedrooms, leaving them at garden level. These are projected in a strip and communicated through a corridor that is accompanied by a light patio close to the street through a concrete wall, generating privacy and giving warmth to this environment.

On the counter façade of the house, the contrast of volumes between the social and the private is again evident, the first being raised above the level of the garden.