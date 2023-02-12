Submit a Project Advertise
LVP House / FLV Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, FacadeLVP House / FLV Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, FacadeLVP House / FLV Arquitectura - Interior Photography, ChairLVP House / FLV Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Córdoba, Argentina
  • Architects: FLV Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  425
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Lumion, Cerro Negro, Corblock, Merlino, Quadri, Trimble Navigation, Woodstock muebles, labrin instalaciones
LVP House / FLV Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a private neighborhood in the southern area of ​​Córdoba, on an irregularly shaped corner site. On its shorter side, the entrance of the house is projected together with the social area, and on the longer side a blind façade is projected on which the private area of ​​the house rests. To differentiate both functions, a contrast of volumes, levels, and heights is established, which is evidenced by the façade of the house. The social area of ​​the house is defined by a 3.50-high exposed concrete slab, which seems to float uninterruptedly covering the living room, kitchen, and gallery.

LVP House / FLV Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte
LVP House / FLV Arquitectura - Image 17 of 21
Elevation - Side
LVP House / FLV Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The entrance of the house is raised through steps to give it more hierarchy and accompany the scale of the social area into which it is entered. To access the private sector of the house descends to street level through steps, which communicate with the distribution area of ​​the bedrooms, leaving them at garden level. These are projected in a strip and communicated through a corridor that is accompanied by a light patio close to the street through a concrete wall, generating privacy and giving warmth to this environment.

LVP House / FLV Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte
LVP House / FLV Arquitectura - Image 16 of 21
Plan - Ground floor
LVP House / FLV Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair
© Gonzalo Viramonte

On the counter façade of the house, the contrast of volumes between the social and the private is again evident, the first being raised above the level of the garden.

LVP House / FLV Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte
LVP House / FLV Arquitectura - Image 20 of 21
Section - Longitudinal
LVP House / FLV Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte

FLV Arquitectura
