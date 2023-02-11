Submit a Project Advertise
Kysuce Museum Exhibition / Kilo / Honc

Kysuce Museum Exhibition / Kilo / Honc

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museums & Exhibit
Čadca, Slovakia
  • Architects: Kilo / Honc
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  115
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Matej Hakár
  • Lead Architects : Richard Kilo, Matej Honč, Bára Antošová
Kysuce Museum Exhibition / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography
© Matej Hakár

Text description provided by the architects. New permanent exhibition for the Kysuce Museum. “History of Čadca and surroundings” Space for the exhibition. We are opening doors on the second floor of the Kysuce Museum. We do not enter a corridor, but a kind of foreground of the exhibition. It is illuminated thanks to the new window and open door. You can also see directly into the exhibition through it. The floor flows from space to space. We're curious about the history of our town, so we enter the exhibition.

Kysuce Museum Exhibition / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Matej Hakár
Kysuce Museum Exhibition / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography
© Matej Hakár

The tectonically structured space and suppressed materiality really make the historical objects, memories, and artwork stand out. It doesn't compete with them. It doesn't try to show. Instead, it gives them space. It doesn't distinguish by size, type, and the way it is presented.

Kysuce Museum Exhibition / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Matej Hakár
Kysuce Museum Exhibition / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography
© Matej Hakár
Kysuce Museum Exhibition / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography
© Matej Hakár

Each exhibit has an optimal definition for presentation. The space is open, and clearly defined, yet we don't know exactly what is going to happen around the corner, and that's what we enjoy. The curiosity and the possibility to discover. It's a miniature landscape of artwork on the second floor of the museum.

Plan
Plan

Its sort of randomness of layout enhances the feeling of openness towards the visitor and allows them to dive deeper into it. The visitor is suddenly part of it. The plan generates a number of trajectories for the overall presentation, "so that I can explore it how I want". The feeling is enhanced by the daylight. We are happy to see the exhibition in natural light. We are only separated from direct sunlight by the polycarbonate panels. The exterior is so blurred and indistinct and the feeling of the exhibition is all the more intimate.

Kysuce Museum Exhibition / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography
© Matej Hakár

Address:Čadca, Slovakia

Kilo / Honc
